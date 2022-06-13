Wall Street's China problems multiply with warning on banker pay

HONG KONG (BLOOMBERG) - One after another, the big names in global finance were summoned by Chinese officialdom.

On the agenda: salaries - specifically, telling Credit Suisse Group, Goldman Sachs Group and UBS Group to report details on how they compensate their top bankers.

Do not reward your top people too lavishly, Chinese regulators warned the banks this year in meetings in Shanghai and Beijing, or you might run afoul of the Communist Party, according to people familiar with the matter.

The say-on-pay meetings, reported here for the first time, are just one of the many potholes that global banks have hit lately on their long, rocky road into China. After years of losses or skimpy returns, some of them are reassessing their prospects. In the short term, the outlook is not good.

Hopes that banks' business in China finally might be paying off have been dented and dented again. China's Covid-19 lockdowns, its volatile markets and moves by President Xi Jinping to reshape the business scene - and reassert the state's control - have reverberated through banks in New York, London and Zurich.

Publicly, executives say they are as committed as ever to China. Mr Filippo Gori, the Asia-Pacific chief for JPMorgan Chase, captured the prevailing line in a recent interview with Bloomberg Television, saying his bank was focusing on the next 25 years in China, not the next quarter.

But privately, a growing number of executives in the region are expressing doubts about their banks' immediate futures here.

Interviews with eight senior bankers at firms including Goldman, Morgan Stanley and UBS - all of whom spoke on the condition that they not be named to avoid angering their superiors, clients or the Chinese authorities - point to a litany of problems.

Questions about pay are but one worry - among other things, regulators have pressed banks to reduce cash compensation and extend deferred bonuses to three years or more, people familiar with the meetings say. Other concerns involve licences, recruiting, data security and more.

Overriding everything is Mr Xi's campaign to combat what the Communist Party considers undesirable economic and social elements. Mr Xi wants to rein hyper-rich entrepreneurs, narrow the country's stubborn wealth gap and promote "common prosperity".

In a sign of the new times, several major banks, among them Credit Suisse, JPMorgan and UBS, recently shuffled senior executives in China. After hiring about 200 people here last year, Credit Suisse now is delaying plans to form a local bank and could let go of dozens, according to people familiar with the matter. Other banks could make similar moves.

"Wall Street banks really need to ask themselves now: Why do I want to be in China?" said Associate Professor Veronique Lafon-Vinais at the Hong Kong University of Science and Technology. "Are they truly profitable? What is the true return on capital for their China business?"

It is a remarkable turn of fortune. Only three years ago, many of these same banks were celebrating as China began to throw open the market to foreign competition. Global banks were allowed to take control of the joint ventures they had struck up with Chinese partners to gain an initial toehold on the mainland.