S'pore non-oil exports post double-digit growth in May after 5 months of slower pace

SINGAPORE - Singapore's key exports grew strongly in May, mainly due to non-electronic shipments, even though electronic shipments also grew.

After five straight months of slower growth, non-oil domestic exports (NODX) rose 12.4 per cent year on year last month from a low base a year ago, according to data released by Enterprise Singapore (EnterpriseSG) on Friday (June 17).

This follows the 6.4 per cent growth in April and is better than the 7.5 per cent median forecast of analysts polled by Bloomberg.

Non-electronic shipments increased by 12.2 per cent year on year in May, following the 4.6 per cent growth in the previous month. Non-monetary gold, specialised machinery and measuring instruments contributed the most to the growth in non-electronic NODX.

Electronic shipments rose by 12.9 per cent year on year, slightly faster than the 12.8 per cent growth in April. Exports of integrated circuits, parts of integrated circuits and disk media products put in the strongest performance.

On a month-on-month seasonally adjusted basis, NODX rose by 3.2 per cent in May to $17.1 billion, after falling 3.3 per cent in the previous month.

NODX to Singapore's top 10 markets as a whole rose, led by Indonesia, Thailand, Malaysia and Taiwan.

However, shipments to the United States and the 27 European Union countries fell in May after rising the previous month, while those to South Korea and Hong Kong continued to decline but at a slower pace.

Shipments to China rebounded 0.2 per cent last month, following the 10.6 per cent fall in April.

On a year-on-year basis, total trade grew by 32.4 per cent in May, after rising 21.6 per cent in April.

Total exports grew by 26.9 per cent, while total imports expanded by 38.7 per cent.

On a seasonally adjusted basis, the level of total trade reached $122.2 billion in May,

Last month, Singapore raised its full-year trade forecasts after a better-than-expected showing in the first quarter.

On a year-on-year basis, NODX grew by 11.4 per cent in the first quarter, following the 20.1 per cent rise in the previous quarter, EnterpriseSG data showed.

NODX is now expected to grow 3 per cent to 5 per cent for the whole of 2022.