Singapore non-oil exports cool again in April with below-forecast growth of 6.4%

SINGAPORE - Singapore's key exports continued to grow at a slower pace for the fifth straight month in April.

Non-oil domestic exports (Nodx) rose 6.4 per cent year on year in April, following the 7.7 per cent growth in March, according to data released by Enterprise Singapore (ESG) on Tuesday (May 17).

The numbers missed the 9.2 per cent median forecast of analysts polled by Bloomberg.

Nonetheless, this was the 17th straight month of growth for Singapore's Nodx.

Both electronics and non-electronics increased.

Electronic Nodx rose by 12.8 per cent year on year in April, following the 11.5 per cent growth in March.

Shipments of integrated circuits and telecommunications equipment contributed the most to the growth in electronic Nodx.

Non-electronic Nodx grew by 4.6 per cent in April, cooling from the 6.8 per cent rise in the month before.

The growth in non-electronic Nodx came mainly from shipments of structures of ships and boats, specialised machinery and measuring instruments.

On a month-on-month seasonally adjusted basis, Nodx shrank for the third consecutive month, dropping 3.3 per cent to $16.6 billion in April. This follows the 2.3 per cent decline in March.

Both electronics and non-electronics decreased.

In terms of Singapore's key export markets, shipments to China, Hong Kong and South Korea declined.