Singapore retail sales rise 8.7% in March amid easing of Covid-19 rules

SINGAPORE - Takings at the till rose in March amid simplified Covid-19 measures and a major easing of rules at the tail end of the month, according to figures released by the Department of Statistics (SingStat) on Thursday (May 5).

Retail sales increased 8.7 per cent in March year on year, reversing the revised 3.5 per cent decline in February that was due to the timing of Chinese New Year as consumers did their pre-festive shopping earlier.

Excluding motor vehicles, March retail sales jumped 13.4 per cent.

Singapore simplified its safe management measures from March 15 in five key areas: group sizes, mask wearing, workplace rules, safe distancing and capacity limits.

The rules were significantly relaxed on March 29 to allow people to remove their masks when outdoors, and to gather and dine at restaurants in groups of up to 10 people, among other steps.

Singapore lifted most of its Covid-19 curbs from April 26, including having no group size limit on social gatherings.

The SingStat data showed that most industries recorded higher sales in March compared with the same month last year. The computer and telecommunications equipment sector saw the largest increase of 27.3 per cent, partly due to new product launches.

It was followed by wearing apparel and footwear. Sales for the sector jumped 25.8 per cent, and cosmetics, toiletries and medical goods saw a 25.2 per cent rise. Their sales were buoyed by higher demand for bags and footwear, as well as pharmaceutical and medical products.

However, sales slid 14.1 per cent for motor vehicles and fell 8.2 per cent for optical goods and books. Takings at minimarts and convenience stores dropped 6 per cent.

The estimated total retail sales value in March was $3.9 billion, with online sales accounting for an estimated 14.9 per cent, higher than the 13.5 per cent seen in February.

Online takings made up 51 per cent of total computer and telecommunications equipment sales, 33.6 per cent of furniture and household equipment sales and 16.2 per cent of supermarket and hypermarket sales.

Total retail sales increased 7.5 per cent from February on a seasonally adjusted basis.

The food and beverage services sector also saw higher sales in March.