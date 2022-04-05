Singapore retail sales dip in February due to timing of Chinese New Year

SINGAPORE - Takings at the till dropped in February, reversing the increases seen in the months before, according to figures released by the Department of Statistics (SingStat) on Tuesday (April 5).

This was due to the timing of Chinese New Year in 2022, which meant that consumers did their pre-festive season shopping in January this year rather than February.

Retail sales declined by 3.4 per cent in February year on year, reversing the revised 12 per cent jump in January and breaking the five months' run of higher turnover.

Excluding motor vehicles, February retail sales dipped by 1.8 per cent.

But when the Chinese New Year effect is stripped out, retail sales in the first two months of 2022 is up 4.9 per cent from last year.

For February alone, most industries recorded year-on-year drops in sales.

Retailers of food and alcohol saw the biggest decline in sales of 16.5 per cent, while minimarts and convenience stores saw sales drop by 14.1 per cent.

Sales of motor vehicles also fell by 14.1 per cent, while takings by supermarkets and hypermarkets slid by 10.8 per cent.

Retailers of optical goods and books saw sales fall by 8.4 per cent, and department stores had takings drop by 6 per cent.

On the other hand, retailers of cosmetics, toiletries and medical goods saw sales jump by 21 per cent.

This was mainly attributed to higher demand for pharmaceutical and medical products, SingStat said.

Petrol service stations recorded higher sales of 8.8 per cent, while retailers of watches and jewellery saw sales rise by 8.3 per cent.

Sellers of furniture and household equipment enjoyed higher sales of 5.2 per cent, while those of computer and telecommunications rose 4.7 per cent.