Singapore retail sales up 11.8% in January on pre-CNY spending

SINGAPORE - Retail sales in Singapore expanded at a faster pace in January compared with the previous month, bolstered by spending ahead of the Chinese New Year festive period.

Takings at the till rose 11.8 per cent in January from the same month in 2021, a jump from the 6.7 per cent increase last December.

The outcome was way better than the 6.94 per cent average estimate of analysts polled by Bloomberg.

Excluding motor vehicles, retail sales increased by 15.8 per cent, compared with the 8.6 per cent growth in December, according to figures released by the Department of Statistics (SingStat) on Friday (March 4).

January's retail sales improved largely due to increased spending before Chinese New Year, which was in early February this year.

Meanwhile, Chinese New Year fell in mid-February last year so pre-festive spending largely took place that month in 2021.

Most industries within the retail sector registered higher sales in January.

Sales of watches and jewellery rose the most, by 29 per cent, while wearing apparel and footwear saw a 28.3 per cent hike and department stores, 26 per cent.

Sales at petrol service stations jumped 25.5 per cent, partly due to higher petrol prices, SingStat said.

Sales of cosmetics, toiletries and medical goods rose by 22.3 per cent.

On the other hand, sales of motor vehicles fell by 12 per cent. Retailers of optical goods and books also saw takings drop, by 5.5 per cent.

On a seasonally adjusted basis, retail sales fell 2.5 per cent in January over the previous month.

The estimated total retail sales value in January was $4.2 billion, of which online sales made up an estimated 12.9 per cent, down from 14.4 per cent recorded in December 2021 when there were major online shopping events such as 12.12 sales.

The sales of food and beverage services also accelerated, by 9.5 per cent year on year in January, compared with the 7.3 per cent growth in December.