Singapore non-oil exports shrink 12.3% in October, worse than expected

SINGAPORE - Singapore's non-oil domestic exports (Nodx) remained mired in negative territory for an eighth consecutive month in October, coming in worse than analysts expected.

Shipments sank 12.3 per cent, from an 8.1 per cent drop in September, with the pace of decline reversing three consecutive months of easing despite talks of an interim trade deal between the United States and China in the bruising trade war.

The drop was larger than an expected 11 per cent fall from a year ago, according to a Bloomberg consensus poll, and lowest since June's 17.4 per cent decline.

Enterprise Singapore said the number was "mainly due to the high base (of comparison) a year ago in non-electronics", such as in pharmaceuticals shipments.

Shipments of non-electronic products fell 11 per cent last month compared to the same period a year ago, down from a 2.3 per cent decline in September. The biggest contributors were pharmaceuticals, petrochemicals and primary chemicals.

The latest figures also came on the back of a continued double-digit fall in electronic shipments, which dropped 16.4 per cent in October, better though than the 24.8 per cent contraction the month before.

Exports of integrated circuits, personal computers and telecommunications equipment contributed the most to the decline.

On a month-on-month seasonally adjusted basis, Nodx fell by 2.9 per cent in October, from the previous month's 3.3 per cent dip. Electronic Nodx grew while that of non-electronics declined.

Shipments to most of Singapore's top 10 markets fell as well except to Taiwan, with the decline mainly due to exports to Japan, Europe and the US.

Total trade dropped 9.7 per cent year-on-year, with the seasonally adjusted level of total trade at $84 billion, down from $84.7 billion the month before.

Oil domestic exports decreased by 21 per cent, while non-oil re-exports fell by 2.3 per cent from a year ago, after 2.9 per cent growth in September.