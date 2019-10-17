Singapore's non-oil exports drop 8.1 per cent in September, better than previous month

SINGAPORE - Exports continued to improve last month, though they performed worse than analysts expected.

Non-oil domestic exports (Nodx) fell by 8.1 per cent in September, which was better than the 9 percent fall in August, according to data released by Enterprise Singapore on Thursday (Oct 17).

This was the third month in a row where shipments improved, and the revised August figure also marked a return to single-digit territory after five consecutive months of double-digit declines.

Analysts polled by Bloomberg had been more optimistic for September, expecting a 7.2 per cent fall.

On a month-on-month seasonally-adjusted basis, export figures were down 3.3 per cent in September, after a 6.7 per cent rise in August.

Electronics products weighed down Nodx, shrinking 24.8 per cent year-on-year in September, following a 25.9 per cent contraction in August.

Integrated circuits, personal computers and disk media products contributed most to the decline.

Non-electronic exports contracted by 2.3 per cent - the same rate as in August. Pharmaceuticals, petrochemicals and jewellery caused the most drag.

Exports to the majority of Singapore's top markets fell, except to China and Taiwan. The biggest declines in shipments were to Japan, at a 19.2 per cent drop, the European Union (EU), at 17.3 per cent drop, and Hong Kong, at 11.9 per cent.

Ranked by contribution to the change in Nodx levels over the year, the biggest declines were seen in the EU, United States and Japan markets.

Exports to emerging markets declined by 22.4 per cent last month, worse than the 19.6 per cent fall in the previous month.

Overall, both total imports and total exports decreased in September, but by less than the declines in August.

On Monday, the Monetary Authority of Singapore eased the Singdollar's rate of appreciation for the first time in more than three years. It said it expects Singapore's growth, which slowed over the first three quarters, to pick up modestly next year, subject to considerable uncertainty in the external environment.