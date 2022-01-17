Singapore non-oil exports rise 18.4% in December, capping strong year in trade

SINGAPORE - Key exports grew in December for the 13th month in a row, led by non-electronic exports, according to data released by government agency Enterprise Singapore (ESG) on Monday (Jan 17).

Non-oil domestic exports (Nodx) rose 18.4 per cent year on year last month, slower than in November when shipments surged 24.2 per cent.

November's growth was the biggest year-on-year rise since February 2012, when Nodx jumped 30.3 per cent.

The December gain was, however, higher than economists' median forecast of 13.5 per cent, according to a Bloomberg poll.

On a seasonally adjusted month-on-month basis, Nodx was up 3.7 per cent in December, higher than the revised 1 per cent growth in November.

Electronics shipments expanded 13.6 per cent year on year in December, extending the 29.2 per cent expansion in the previous month.

Exports of integrated circuits rose by 17.8 per cent, personal computers by 32.5 per cent and disk media products by 12.2 per cent, contributing the most to the growth in electronic Nodx.

Non-electronic products grew by 19.9 per cent, following the 22.6 per cent rise in the previous month.

The non-electronics gains were led by pharmaceuticals, with a 72.3 per cent increase, while specialised machinery rose 22.5 per cent and petrochemicals 28.4 per cent.

Nodx to the top markets rose overall in December, even as exports to the United States and South Korea declined. China, Indonesia and the European Union were the largest contributors to the rise.

Meanwhile, exports to emerging markets grew 38.8 per cent in December, adding to the 54.1 per cent surge in November, supported by demand mainly from the CLMV countries — Cambodia, Laos, Myanmar and Vietnam.

Total trade expanded 31.4 per cent in December, following November’s 31.3 per cent growth. Total exports increased 28 per cent, while total imports were up by 35.4 per cent.

ESG raised its 2021 forecast for Nodx growth for the fourth time in November to a range of 9.5 per cent to 10 per cent. This would mark the fastest pace of growth since 2010, when exports expanded by 22.8 per cent.

For 2022, however, trade growth is expected to ease from the high base this year, said ESG. It gave a "cautiously optimistic forecast" of zero to 2 per cent growth for both total merchandise trade and Nodx.

ESG's projection chimes with the World Trade Organisation's forecast for global merchandise trade growth to slow to 4.7 per cent in 2022, from 10.8 per cent expected in 2021.