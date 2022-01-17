China’s economic growth slows to 4% in Q4, prompting rate cut

BEIJING (BLOOMBERG) - China’s economic growth slowed last quarter as consumer spending took a dive, giving the central bank cause to cut its key interest rate for the first time in almost two years.

Gross domestic product (GDP) grew 4 per cent in the final quarter of 2021 from a year earlier, the National Bureau of Statistics said on Monday (Jan 17), higher than the 3.3 per cent rise projected by economists but slower than in the previous three months.

For the full year, the world’s second-largest economy expanded 8.1 per cent, well above the government’s target of “over 6 per cent”.

The economy was battered by repeated shocks in the latter half of last year: electricity shortages, defaults from a slow-moving housing and property crisis, and repeated Covid-19 outbreaks.

The slowdown prompted officials to try and front-load spending this year to boost investment and activity, with the central bank cutting policy interest rates for the first time since early 2020 to support growth.

The outlook for 2022 is still unclear, with global demand forecast to slow, the Omicron variant still spreading inside and outside the country, and no end to the housing market crisis that began with China Evergrande Group but has since snowballed.

Beijing has made economic “stability” a priority this year ahead of a meeting in the fall where President Xi Jinping is expected to be confirmed as leader again, suggesting the government will take more stimulus steps to spur growth.

Trade was a bright spot last year, with exports rising to a record US$3.36 trillion (S$4.5 trillion) for the whole of 2021 on stronger demand for Chinese goods from the United States, Europe and Asia.

The economy expanded 1.6 per cent on a quarter-on-quarter basis in the final three months of the year, faster than a revised 0.7 per cent in the previous three months.

The People’s Bank of China exceeded market expectations for stimulus by cutting two key policy interest rates ahead of the GDP release.

It cut the one-year medium-term lending facility (MLF) rate to 2.85 per cent from 2.95 per cent and lowered the seven-day reverse repurchase rate to 2.1 per cent from 2.2 per cent.

It also injected more liquidity by offering 700 billion yuan (S$148.6 billion) of MLF loans, exceeding the 500 billion yuan maturing, and added 100 billion yuan with seven-day reverse repos, more than the 10 billion due.

Chinese stocks rose following the rate cuts, with the benchmark CSI 300 Index up as much as 0.9 per cent after falling in the previous two days. The yield on 10-year sovereign bonds trimmed its drop to 1 basis point at 2.78 per cent as of 10.04am local time, after falling 3 basis points in response to the rate reductions.

Industrial output rose 4.3 per cent in December from a year earlier, versus the median forecast of 3.7 per cent. For the full year, it went up 9.6 per cent.

Output is likely to be weak this month due to the upcoming Chinese New Year break, disruptions from stringent virus containment measures in Xi’an, Tianjin, some cities in Zhejiang and elsewhere, as well as production curbs imposed on heavy industries in northern China to ensure blue skies for Beijing’s Winter Olympics.

Retail sales growth slowed to 1.7 per cent in December from 3.9 per cent in November and versus an estimate of 3.8 per cent. Total sales rose 12.5 per cent in the year.

While catering revenue and offline retail sales stayed under pressure from the pandemic, holiday shopping towards the year-end and an early Spring Festival likely provided some support.

Fixed-asset investment was 4.9 per cent bigger in 2021 than in 2020, with property investment 4.4 per cent larger and infrastructure investment expanding 0.4 per cent and spending in the manufacturing sector up 13.5 per cent.

Although the authorities have moved to ease some of the restrictions on real-estate funding, the effect has yet to be reflected in the numbers. Growth in infrastructure investment was also slow to pick up despite the central government urging the provincial and local governments to borrow and spend.

China's jobless rate was 5.1 per cent at the end of December.