Singapore non-oil exports fall for ninth straight month in November but drop narrows to 5.9%

SINGAPORE - Singapore's non-oil domestic exports (Nodx) continued their fall in November for the ninth consecutive month. But the contraction was less than analysts predicted, thanks to a small recovery in non-electronics exports.

Shipments were down 5.9 per cent last month, following a revised 12.5 per cent plunge in October, according to data released by Enterprise Singapore (ESG) on Tuesday ( Dec 17).

The figure was the best showing since February and beat analysts' consensus forecast of a 6.4 per cent year-on-year fall, as polled by Bloomberg.

Electronics products were the main drag in November, with shipments plunging 23.3 per cent - or $1 billion, worse than the 16.4 per cent drop seen in October.

Integrated circuits, personal computers and disk drives contributed most to the decline.

Meanwhile, non-electronics exports returned to positive growth for the first time since February this year, with a 1.3 per cent improvement year-on-year owing to stronger shipments of non-monetary gold, specialised machinery and non-electric engines and motors.

On a month-on-month seasonally adjusted basis, exports improved by 5.8 per cent in November, after weakening by 3.1 per cent in the previous month. This was thanks to more shipments of both electronic and non-electronic products. On a seasonally-adjusted basis, the level of Nodx reached $14.1 billion in November.

Exports to the majority of Singapore's top markets fell last month on a year-on-year basis, except to the United States, Thailand and Indonesia. The biggest contributors to the decline were Hong Kong, the European Union and China.

On the other hand, exports to emerging markets grew by 4.4 per cent, in contrast to the 26.6 per cent contraction in the previous month. The improvement was mainly due to the Cambodia, Laos, Myanmar and Vietnam markets, the Middle East and Latin America.

Oil domestic exports sank by 27.5 per cent last month, while non-oil re-exports grew by 2.4 per cent from a year ago.

Overall, both total imports and total exports decreased in November, but by less than the declines in October. As a result, total trade slid 5.9 per cent year-on-year.

Last month, ESG cut its Nodx forecast for the full year to between minus 10 per cent and minus 9.5 per cent, a further downgrade from the minus 9 per cent to minus 8 per cent range previously.

But it expects Nodx to pick up next year, with growth in the range of zero to 2 per cent on the back of a gradual recovery in electronics.