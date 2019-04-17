Singapore non-oil exports fall 11.7% in March, the biggest drop in more than 2 years

SINGAPORE - Singapore's non-oil domestic exports (Nodx) slumped 11.7 per cent in March as both electronic and non-electronic exports shrank, after a short-lived rise of 4.8 per cent in February.

Enterprise Singapore noted the "high base" effect from a year ago as it released the export data on Wednesday (April 17).

Still, the March figure was way worse than the 2.2 per cent drop expected by analysts polled by Bloomberg. It is also the biggest year-on-year monthly fall in Nodx since the 12 per cent fall in October 2016.

On a year-on-year basis, electronic exports sank 26.7 per cent in March, following the 8.2 per cent decrease in the previous month, which means that such exports contracted for about a year.

Integrated circuits (-22.2 per cent), personal computers (-46.3 per cent) and disk media products (-40.3 per cent) contributed the most to the electronics slump.

Non-electronic exports declined 7 per cent year on year, reversing from the 9.4 per cent increase seen in February. This was mainly due to shipments of pharmaceuticals (-36.5 per cent), specialised machinery (-24.4 per cent) and petrochemicals (-15.1 per cent).

Singapore's non-oil exports to the majority of the top markets shrank in March, except for the United States, said Enterprise Singapore on Wednesday.

Exports to Japan declined the most, at 36.6 per cent, following February's 42.6 per cent contraction. The other markets that saw large drops were Taiwan (-27.4 per cent) and Hong Kong (-22.4 per cent).

Non-oil re-exports grew 5.9 per cent in March, following February's 7.2 per cent increase, due to growth in non-electronic re-exports which outweighed the decline in electronics.

Total trade decreased over the year by 0.9 per cent in March, with exports declining by 3 per cent while imports grew 1.5 per cent. On a seasonally adjusted basis, total trade reached $84.2 billion in March, lower than February's $87.1 billion.