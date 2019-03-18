Singapore non-oil exports swing to surprise 4.9% rise in February after 3 months of decline

SINGAPORE - Singapore's non-oil domestic exports (Nodx) rose 4.9 per cent last month after three straight months of decline, on the back of growth in non-electronic shipments.

This defied economists' expectations of a 1.6 per cent drop, as polled by Bloomberg, marking an uptick from its weak start in 2019, when exports fell 10.1 per cent in January compared to the same period last year.

Electronic exports, however, remain weak. Although easing from a 15.9 per cent drop in January to clock an 8 per cent decline instead, electronic export growth has largely remained in negative territory for over half a year.

Last month, shipments of disk media products, personal computers, as well as diodes and transistors contributed the most to its fall.

Contributing to the overall growth was non-electronic Nodx, which increased by 9.4 per cent in February after a 7.9 per cent drop the month before.

This was mainly due to shipments of non-monetary gold (+258 per cent), pharmaceuticals (+12 per cent) and food preparations (+18.5 per cent), pharmaceuticals and food preparations.

Non-oil exports to most of Singapore's top markets increased in February as well except to Japan, South Korea, Europe and Indonesia, said Enterprise Singapore on Monday (March 18).

This increase, added the agency, was mainly due to China, Hong Kong and the United States.

Non-oil re-exports rose by 7.2 per cent last month, extending its 12.1 per cent growth in January, with increases in both electronics and non-electronics shipments.

Total trade grew over the year as well, increasing 3.3 per cent in February, after 4.2 per cent growth in the preceding month. This was supported by import and export growth.

On a seasonally-adjusted basis, the level of total trade reached $87.2 billion in February 2019, higher than the previous month's $85.0 billion.