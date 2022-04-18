Singapore non-oil export growth slows to 7.7% in March but beats forecasts

SINGAPORE - Singapore's key shipments grew for the 16th straight month in March, though the rate of growth continued to cool amid uncertainties from the ongoing conflict between Russia and Ukraine.

Non-oil domestic exports (Nodx) rose 7.7 per cent year on year last month, slowing from the revised 9.4 per cent growth in February and 17.6 per cent increase in January, according to data released by Enterprise Singapore (ESG) on Monday (April 18).

March's Nodx growth was nonetheless much above the 1.7 per cent average estimate of analysts polled by Bloomberg.

Electronic Nodx grew 11.5 per cent last month, slightly lower than the 11.6 per cent year-on-year rise in February. Shipments were largely bolstered by growth in integrated circuits, disk drives and personal computers.

Non-electronic Nodx increased by 6.8 per cent in March, cooling from the 8.8 per cent growth the month before, with non-monetary gold, pharmaceuticals and measuring instruments the largest contributors to growth.

On a month-on-month seasonally adjusted basis, Nodx dipped 2.3 per cent in March, following the previous month's 2.9 per cent decline. This was due to a drop in non-electronic exports, despite growth in electronic shipments.

Nodx reached $17.2 billion in March, lower than the previous month's $17.6 billion.

ESG said shipments to the top 10 markets as a whole rose last month, although exports to Hong Kong, South Korea and Thailand declined. The largest contributors to the growth in Nodx were the United States (plus 68.1 per cent), Malaysia (plus 29.1 per cent) and the European Union (plus 16.8 per cent).

Oil domestic exports rose 39.2 per cent last month, moderating from the 62 per cent growth in February. This was driven by higher exports to Malaysia, Australia and Indonesia. However, going by volume, such exports fell 19.1 per cent after a 6.4 per cent increase in February.

On the whole, total trade expanded 17.6 per cent year on year in March, following the 20.9 per cent expansion in February.

This was driven by a 13.9 per cent growth in total exports, and a 21.9 per cent rise in total imports.