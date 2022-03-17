Singapore non-oil export growth slows to 9.5% in February, below forecast

SINGAPORE - Singapore's key shipments continued to expand last month, but growth slowed with the uncertain global macroeconomic backdrop and supply chain disruptions.

Non-oil domestic exports (Nodx) rose 9.5 per cent year on year last month, according to data released by Enterprise Singapore (ESG) on Thursday (March 17).

Last month's showing was below the median forecast of 16.5 per cent tipped by analysts in a Bloomberg poll, and the pace of growth moderated from the 17.6 per cent expansion in January, despite increases in both electronic and non-electronic Nodx.

On a month-on-month seasonally adjusted basis, non-oil exports dipped 2.8 per cent last month, compared with the 5 per cent increase seen the previous month.

This was due to a decline in non-electronic exports, despite growth in electronics shipments.

Nodx reached $17.6 billion last month, lower than January's $18.1 billion, on a seasonally adjusted basis.

Electronic Nodx grew 11.6 per cent last month, slower than the 14 per cent year-on-year rise in January. Shipments were largely bolstered by growth in integrated circuits, disk media products and capacitors.

Non-electronic Nodx increased 8.8 per cent last month, from the 18.6 expansion in January, with structures of ships and boats, pharmaceuticals and petrochemicals the largest contributors to growth.

ESG noted that Nodx to the top 10 markets as a whole rose last month, mainly due to higher exports to the European Union, China and Malaysia, driven by an increase in pharmaceutical and specialised machinery shipments.

Oil domestic exports jumped 62.1 per cent last month, extending on the 36.7 per cent rise in January, with higher exports to Indonesia, Australia and the EU.

On the whole, total trade expanded 21 per cent year on year in February, following the 24.9 per cent increase in January.

This was driven by a 22.3 per cent growth in total exports, and a 19.6 per cent rise in total imports.

Growth in overall merchandise trade and non-oil exports is expected to drop to 0 per cent to 2 per cent for the whole of this year, partly due to the high-base effect of last year when Nodx rebounded by 12.1 per cent.