Singapore factory output shrinks for third month in July, with sharper 8.4% fall as biomed drops

SINGAPORE - Singapore's factory output contracted for the third straight month in July, on the back of a continued drop in the volatile biomedical manufacturing cluster, according to data released by the Economic Development Board (EDB) on Wednesday (Aug 26).

Manufacturing output fell 8.4 per cent last month on a year-on-year basis, steeper than the revised 6.5 per cent drop in June.

Excluding biomedical manufacturing, output fell 5.2 per cent.

But on a seasonally adjusted month-on-month basis, manufacturing output increased 1.6 per cent.

Excluding biomedical manufacturing, production rose 10 per cent.

On a year-to-date basis, only the biomedical manufacturing and precision engineering clusters registered output growth.

Output in the biomedical manufacturing industry plunged 24.8 per cent in July compared with the same period last year, making it the second consecutive month of decline. The medical technology segment dropped 10.1 per cent and the pharmaceutical segment fell 30.5 per cent, with the latter recording lower output in biological products and a different mix of active pharmaceuticals ingredients from a year ago, EDB noted.

But on a year-to-date basis, the biomedical manufacturing cluster grew 19.4 per cent compared with the same period a year ago, after a five-month-long winning streak that began in January.

Output also fell in the transport engineering sector, by 39.8 per cent compared with last July. The aerospace segment remained weak as the volume of aircraft repair and maintenance work remained low amid the coronavirus pandemic. The marine and offshore engineering segment shrank 58.7 per cent as movement restrictions at foreign worker dormitories continued to impact the level of activities in the shipyards, EDB said.

Overall, the transport engineering cluster fell 20.3 per cent in the first seven months of 2020 compared with the same period last year.

General manufacturing output also fell, by 22.2 per cent last month, with all segments recording declines.

The food, beverage and tobacco segment fell 9.8 per cent on account of lower production of milk powder and beverage products. Meanwhile, the printing segment declined 18.8 per cent and the miscellaneous industries segments declined 38.7 per cent, with the latter registering lower output of construction-related products.

Chemicals output also dropped, by 2.4 per cent. The petrochemicals segment grew 11.5 per cent but the rest of the chemical segments recorded declines.

The other chemicals segment fell 15.2 per cent while the specialties and petroleum segments contracted 16 per cent each, on the back of plant maintenance shutdowns and lower export orders amid the coronavirus outbreak. In the first seven months of this year, output of the chemicals cluster fell 5 per cent compared with the same period in 2019.

Output for electronics fell 1.4 per cent, but with growth in the other electronic modules and components by 2.8 per cent and semiconductors by 0.3 per cent.

But the infocomm and consumer electronics, and computers and data storage segments, recorded declines. Overall, output of the electronics cluster dipped 0.6 per cent year-on-year in the first seven months of this year.

The only cluster to report growth in July was precision engineering, with output expanding by 9.3 per cent. The machinery and systems segment grew 20.4 per cent on account of higher production of semiconductor equipment.

But the precision modules and components segment dropped by 14.7 per cent with lower output in optical products and dies, moulds, tools, jigs and fixtures. Overall, the precision engineering cluster grew 11.4 per cent from January to July this year, compared with the same period a year ago.