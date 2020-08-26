300 PMETs will get help to switch to jobs in growing biomedical sector

SINGAPORE - More help will be given to local mid-career job seekers to move into new roles in Singapore's growing biomedical science sector, which has remained a bright spot amid the recession-hit economy.

A new 18-month professional conversion programme was rolled out on Wednesday (Aug 26) for those in professional, manager, executive and technician (PMET) roles to prepare them for good-paying jobs, such as biotechnologists, production engineers or process development engineers.

Some 300 PMETs are expected to benefit over the next year from the programme, an initiative of Workforce Singapore (WSG) and the Economic Development Board (EDB). The applicants must be Singaporeans or permanent residents.

The programme will also develop manpower in the areas of biologics and pharmaceuticals manufacturing, as well as in cell and gene therapy specialisations.

Manpower Minister Josephine Teo announced the new scheme on Wednesday (Aug 26) during a visit to the Asia-Pacific headquarters of American medical technology firm Becton Dickinson.

The biomedical science sub-sector continues to be a bright spot in the Singapore economy, she said, pointing to how output in the biomedical manufacturing cluster grew 26.7 per cent from January to June 2020, compared with the same period last year.

"This sector employs around 25,000 workers and continues to hire," said Mrs Teo.

The new professional conversion programme will help to meet this increased manpower demand, she added.

WSG and EDB worked with industry stakeholders, as well as Singapore Polytechnic and Temasek Polytechnic, to develop the Professional Conversion Programme for Advanced Biopharmaceuticals Manufacturing Professionals and Executives.

Trainees will undergo full-time training, which comprises three months of classroom training at either one of the two polytechnics, and 15 months of structured on-the-job training attachment with host companies.

The new scheme replaces the former Attach-and-Train programme for biologics manufacturing, which was launched in November 2018 and has helped 185 people enter the biomedical science sector. Applicants must have at least an engineering- or science-related Nitec or Higher Nitec diploma or degree.

Compared with the earlier programme, the new initiative will see an expansion in the scope of the skills covered under the programme to include specialisations in pharmaceuticals manufacturing and cell and gene therapy specialisation.

Depending on job vacancies and work attachment performance, trainees may be offered full-time positions at the end of the programme. They will receive a training allowance for the duration of the programme.

During Wednesday's event, Mrs Teo urged job seekers to be more open-minded to leverage available career opportunities.

She said that 50 companies in this sector have joined the SGUnited Jobs and Skills Package, offering close to 400 job, traineeship, attachment and training opportunities. But about 75 per cent of these 400 jobs remained unfilled.

Mrs Teo cited 51-year-old Jayden Chong, who had switched from a career in the audio-visual industry to one in the biomedical sciences to spend more time with his three children, as his previous job required him to travel often.

Now an electric and automation technician at British pharmaceutical giant GlaxoSmithKline, Mrs Teo said Mr Chong had initially joined the company as a trainee after going through the former attach-and-train programme.

"He enjoys his new role, and aims to continue deepening his knowledge in his field and impacting others through his work," she said. "He also leverages his prior expertise in audio-visual system solutions to help set up digital meeting rooms to improve productivity."

Ms Julia Ng, group director of the enterprise development group in WSG, said the new programme will catalyse the matching of Singaporeans to high-growth jobs in the biomedical science sector amid the pandemic.

"Together with EDB and our industry partners, we will help them cut through the uncertainties in the new normal by spotlighting sectors with growth potential and accelerating their advancement into these jobs."

EDB senior vice-president of healthcare Goh Wan Yee said the expanded scope of the training programme will equip Singaporeans with the skills required to capture opportunities in this area.