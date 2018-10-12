Singapore economy grows 2.6% in Q3, slowing less than expected from 4.1% expansion in Q2

SINGAPORE - Singapore's economy grew by 2.6 per cent in the third quarter, slowing down from the first half of the year but performing slightly better than what the market expected, according to Ministry of Trade and Industry (MTI) advance estimates released on Friday (Oct 12).

The country's gross domestic product (GDP) had grown by 4.6 per cent year on year in the first quarter, and 4.1 per cent year on year in the second quarter.

While the latest figure is still within the ministry's growth forecast of 2.5 per cent to 3.5 per cent for 2018, the estimated GDP growth fared better than the 2.4 per cent growth expected by analysts polled by Bloomberg.

Manufacturing grew by 4.5 per cent year on year, the numbers falling short of the more than 10 per cent growth seen in the first half of 2018.

This growth was due mainly to output expansions in the electronics, biomedical manufacturing and transport engineering clusters, said the ministry.

Meanwhile, the construction sector contracted by 3.1 per cent year on year due to weaknesses in the public sector construction projects. This was better than the 4.2 per cent decline seen in the second quarter.

The services industries grew by 2.9 per cent, matching that of the last quarter. This was supported by the finance and insurance, business services, and wholesale and retail trade sectors, said MTI.



The ministry said in August that expansion is expected to slow in the second half of the year, amid the higher risks and uncertainties in the global economy owing to further escalation of trade conflicts, among other conditions.

The full figures are expected to be released next month.