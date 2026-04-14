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Singapore’s gross domestic product growth moderated from the 5.7 per cent expansion in the previous quarter.

SINGAPORE - Singapore’s economy grew a less-than-expected 4.6 per cent year on year in the first quarter of 2026, with the Iran war, which broke at end-February, darkening the outlook for the coming quarters.

According to the Ministry of Trade and Industry (MTI) on April 14, Singapore’s gross domestic product (GDP) growth moderated from the 5.7 per cent expansion in the previous quarter.

“While GDP growth remained resilient in the first quarter of 2026, the US-Israel-Iran conflict that began in end-February may weigh on economic activity in the coming quarters,” MTI said in a press release .

Bloomberg had a consensus estimate of about 5.8 per cent growth for the first quarter.

On a quarter-on-quarter seasonally-adjusted basis, the economy contracted by 0.3 per cent, a reversal from the 1.3 per cent expansion in the fourth quarter of 2025, MTI said.

MTI’s advance GDP estimates for the first quarter of 2026 are computed largely from data in the first two months of the quarter - January and February 2026 - as an early indication of the economy.

It is subject to revision when more comprehensive data become available. In particular, the US-Israel-Iran conflict that began on Feb 28 could start to weigh on economic activity in March 2026.

The cornerstone of Singapore’s economy, the manufacturing sector, grew by 5 per cent year-on-year in the first quarter, slower than the 11.4 per cent expansion in the previous quarter.

Growth was driven by output expansions in the electronics, transport engineering and precision engineering clusters, which more than offset output declines in the biomedical manufacturing, general manufacturing and chemicals clusters.

The construction sector expanded by 9 per cent year-on-year in the first quarter, accelerating from the 4.6 per cent growth in the previous quarter, underpinned by both public and private sector construction works.

Among the services sectors, the wholesale and retail trade as well as transportation and storage sectors collectively grew by 6.7 per cent year-on-year in the first quarter, extending the 6.8 per cent growth in the previous quarter.

The information and communications sector was bolstered by continued strong demand for information technology and digital solutions, while that in the professional services sector was supported by the head offices and business representative offices and accounting segments.

The finance and insurance sector expanded on the strong performance of the banking and insurance segments.

Singapore’s real estate sector expanded on the back of steady growth in developer activities, while growth of the other services industries such as health and social services and education remained resilient, MTI said.

The preliminary GDP estimates for the first quarter, including performance by sectors, sources of growth, inflation, employment and productivity, will be released in the Economic Survey of Singapore in May 2026.

In a separate statement on April 14, the Monetary Authority of Singapore said that “GDP growth in 2026 as a whole is likely to step down from the above-trend pace of growth recorded in 2025” due to the Iran war, and that an update to the earlier forecast will be provided in May.

Before the Iran war broke, MTI had upgraded Singapore’s 2026 GDP growth forecast to a range of 2 per cent to 4 per cent, citing strong growth momentum and robust artificial intelligence-related demand.

But since the outbreak of war, crude oil prices have surged and supply chains tightened with the closure of the Strait of Hormuz - through which 20 per cent of the world’s oil consumption passes - dampening the outlook for trade-dependent economies across Asia.

On April 7, Deputy Prime Minister Gan Kim Yong said Singapore’s economic growth in the coming quarters is likely to be affected by the ongoing Middle East conflict, and inflation is expected to be higher than earlier estimated.

DPM Gan, who also heads MTI, told Parliament that the impact of supply disruptions, alongside higher prices of energy and raw materials, will filter through the economy and push up business and transport costs and consumer prices. This will in turn dampen demand and slow growth.

The impact on various sectors will be different, but manufacturing industries that rely on natural gas as well as crude oil and its derivatives as feedstock will be most directly affected, he said.

DPM Gan said MTI will continue to monitor economic developments closely.