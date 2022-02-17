S'pore economy beats estimates to expand 7.6% last year; 2022 growth forecast kept at 3-5%

SINGAPORE - Singapore's economic growth for the whole of 2021 came in at 7.6 per cent, up from the previous estimate of 7.2 per cent, the Ministry of Trade and Industry (MTI) said on Thursday (Feb 17).
MTI also revised its 2020 growth figure to a contraction of 4.1 per cent from an earlier estimate of minus 5.4 per cent.
The gross domestic product growth forecast for 2022 was, however, maintained at 3 per cent to 5 per cent, it said in its Economic Survey report.
The upgrade for 2021 came after fourth-quarter GDP growth was revised to 6.1 per cent year on year, from the previous projection of 5.9 per cent.
Last year, the manufacturing sector grew by 13.2 per cent, accelerating from the 7.5 per cent growth in 2020.
Within the sector, output across all clusters rose, with the precision engineering, electronics and transport engineering clusters registering the largest output increases.
The construction sector expanded by 20.1 per cent, a turnaround from the 38.4 per cent contraction in 2020, supported by both public and private sector construction works.
Services-producing industries grew by 5.6 per cent, a reversal from the 5.1 per cent contraction in 2020. All services sectors posted expansions, with the exception of the administrative and support services sector.
For 2022, MTI said the Singapore economy "is expected to continue to expand this year, although the outlook for the various sectors remains uneven".
It said that growth prospects for outward-oriented sectors, such as manufacturing and wholesale trade, remain strong given the continued global economic recovery.
"In particular, the manufacturing sector is projected to continue to expand, albeit at a more moderate pace following the strong out-turn last year, supported by sustained global demand for semiconductors and semiconductor equipment," MTI added.
Additionally, growth in the information and communications, and finance and insurance sectors is expected to remain healthy, driven by strong demand for information technology and digital solutions, and credit and payment processing services.
However, the recovery of the aviation- and tourism-related sectors, such as air transport and accommodation, is expected to be slow as recurring Covid-19 outbreaks and potential virus mutations could delay the lifting of travel restrictions globally, and travel demand is also likely to take time to recover, MTI said.
Moreover, the accommodation sector will be weighed down by a projected fall in domestic demand as government demand for hotel rooms to serve as quarantine facilities decreases and staycation demand drops with the relaxation of travel restrictions.
"Overall, activity in these sectors is expected to remain below pre-Covid-19 levels even by the end of 2022," said MTI.
Meanwhile, the consumer-facing sectors, such as retail trade and food and beverage services, are projected to see a gradual recovery over the course of the year as domestic restrictions are progressively eased and consumer sentiments improve amid the turnaround in labour market conditions.
However, the real value-added of the F&B services sector and some tourist-reliant segments of the retail trade sector are not expected to return to pre-Covid-19 levels by end-2022, due in part to the slow recovery in visitor arrivals.
Activities in the construction, and marine and offshore engineering sectors are projected to continue to recover on the back of the progressive easing of border restrictions on the entry of migrant workers from South Asia.
Nonetheless, as it will take time to fully address the shortfall in labour required to meet business needs, labour shortages are likely to persist and weigh on the recovery of the sectors.
In particular, the output of the construction sector is expected to remain below pre-pandemic levels throughout 2022.