S'pore economy beats estimates to expand 7.6% last year; 2022 growth forecast kept at 3-5%

SINGAPORE - Singapore's economic growth for the whole of 2021 came in at 7.6 per cent, up from the previous estimate of 7.2 per cent, the Ministry of Trade and Industry (MTI) said on Thursday (Feb 17).

MTI also revised its 2020 growth figure to a contraction of 4.1 per cent from an earlier estimate of minus 5.4 per cent.

The gross domestic product growth forecast for 2022 was, however, maintained at 3 per cent to 5 per cent, it said in its Economic Survey report.

The upgrade for 2021 came after fourth-quarter GDP growth was revised to 6.1 per cent year on year, from the previous projection of 5.9 per cent.

Last year, the manufacturing sector grew by 13.2 per cent, accelerating from the 7.5 per cent growth in 2020.

Within the sector, output across all clusters rose, with the precision engineering, electronics and transport engineering clusters registering the largest output increases.

The construction sector expanded by 20.1 per cent, a turnaround from the 38.4 per cent contraction in 2020, supported by both public and private sector construction works.

Services-producing industries grew by 5.6 per cent, a reversal from the 5.1 per cent contraction in 2020. All services sectors posted expansions, with the exception of the administrative and support services sector.

For 2022, MTI said the Singapore economy "is expected to continue to expand this year, although the outlook for the various sectors remains uneven".

It said that growth prospects for outward-oriented sectors, such as manufacturing and wholesale trade, remain strong given the continued global economic recovery.

"In particular, the manufacturing sector is projected to continue to expand, albeit at a more moderate pace following the strong out-turn last year, supported by sustained global demand for semiconductors and semiconductor equipment," MTI added.

Additionally, growth in the information and communications, and finance and insurance sectors is expected to remain healthy, driven by strong demand for information technology and digital solutions, and credit and payment processing services.

However, the recovery of the aviation- and tourism-related sectors, such as air transport and accommodation, is expected to be slow as recurring Covid-19 outbreaks and potential virus mutations could delay the lifting of travel restrictions globally, and travel demand is also likely to take time to recover, MTI said.