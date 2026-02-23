Sign up now: Get ST's newsletters delivered to your inbox

Analysts polled by Bloomberg had expected core inflation to rise to 1.5 per cent last month.

SINGAPORE - Singapore’s consumer prices fell in the first month of 2026 due to a moderation in services inflation, the Monetary Authority of Singapore (MAS) and the Ministry of Trade and Industry (MTI) said on Feb 23.

Core inflation eased to 1 per cent in January from 1.2 per cent in December 2025. It excludes private transport and accommodation costs to better represent household expenses.

Overall – or headline – inflation in January rose to 1.4 per cent from 1.2 per cent in December due to higher accommodation inflation that more than offset lower core and private transport inflation. The reading was below the 1.6 per cent forecast in the Bloomberg poll.

MAS and MTI said in their joint report on Feb 23 that Singapore’s imported costs should remain contained, as global crude oil prices are expected to remain lower while regional consumer price inflation should pick up modestly after their weak outturns in 2025.

They maintained their forecast for core inflation in 2026 to average 1 per cent to 2 per cent. The forecast was raised in January from between 0.5 per cent and 1.5 per cent previously.

MAS and MTI said the inflation outlook remains subject to uncertainties.

“Stronger-than-expected growth could bolster demand-pull inflationary pressures. Supply shocks, including those triggered by geopolitical developments, could also lift imported costs. Conversely, a large, discrete shock to growth from macroeconomic and financial stressors could dampen inflation,” said MAS and MTI in a joint statement.

Accommodation inflation picked up to 1.9 per cent, from 0.3 per cent in December, owing to a larger increase in the cost of housing maintenance and repairs.

Prices of retail and other goods rose by 0.5 per cent, after being unchanged in December, primarily on account of an increase in the cost of other appliances for personal care.

Services inflation moderated at 1.5 per cent, from 1.9 per cent in December, led by a larger fall in airfares and a decline in general, vocational and higher education fees.

Electricity and gas inflation fell 4.2 per cent, unchanged from December, as electricity tariffs declined at a similar pace.

Private transport inflation eased to 2.7 per cent, from 3.7 per cent in December, owing to a smaller increase in car prices and a steeper decline in petrol prices.

Food inflation was unchanged at 1.2 per cent, as the prices of non-cooked food and food services rose at similar rates in January and December.