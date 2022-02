SINGAPORE - Oil prices are on the rise as fears mount over a possible invasion of Ukraine by top oil producer Russia, with Brent crude oil surging past US$90 a barrel on Monday (Feb 14).

A Ukraine invasion could trigger US and European sanctions, which would disrupt oil exports from Russia and add pressure to prices at a time when the Organisation of the Petroleum Exporting Countries (Opec) and its allies are struggling to meet their output targets.