Private jets, superyachts, luxury homes: Seizing assets of Russian oligarchs trickier than sanctions

NEW YORK (BLOOMBERG) - Politicians around the world have made a show of talking tough about taking away the comforts of Russia's wealthy elite after the country's invasion of Ukraine. But actually seizing those assets will be much more difficult.

There are layers of shell companies and vast troves of wealth hidden in tax havens. Elites might transfer assets to relatives or, in the case of superyachts and private jets, park them in out-of-reach jurisdictions. Cryptocurrencies further complicate the global hunt.

The key difference, according to lawyers, economists and former government officials interviewed by Bloomberg, is that sanctions can be passed relatively quickly, while seizure is a more drastic step that involves a potentially lengthy legal process.

Still, the level of cooperation signalled by governments is unprecedented, with parallel sanctions coming down in the European Union, Britain and the United States.

President Joe Biden's administration said on Thursday (March 3) the US would sanction eight wealthy Russians and their families, including billionaire Alisher Usmanov, after unveiling a unit called "KleptoCapture", which will complement a transatlantic task force.

Whether the moves turn out to be largely symbolic or something more will depend on several critical factors. Here are some of them.

Property rights

Taking assets is especially tricky when dealing with Russia, where tycoons amassed the foundation for their wealth decades ago and have reinvested proceeds from Soviet privatisations into legitimate businesses.

Seizures demand a civil or criminal legal process that needs court approval. A common basis is violating money laundering laws.

"You've got to be very, very clear on what those assets are. Are they proceeds of a crime? If so, what is the crime?" said Dr Justine Walker, global head of sanctions, compliance and risk at the Association of Certified Anti-Money Laundering Specialists, a trade organisation for specialists in detecting financial crimes.

Concerns over due process can be addressed by limiting asset seizures to people connected to Russian President Vladimir Putin and maintaining a "high threshold" for targets, said economics professor Gabriel Zucman of the University of California at Berkeley, who researches wealth, inequality and tax havens.