Pound briefly jumps as UK government U-turns on cut to top tax rate

LONDON - The pound briefly jumped on Monday on news that Britain would reverse plans to cut the highest rate of income tax, one contentious part of a package of financial measures that last month sent sterling and British government bonds tumbling.

“It is clear that the abolition of the 45p tax rate has become a distraction from our overriding mission to tackle the challenges facing our country,” Chancellor of the Exchequer Kwasi Kwarteng said in a statement.

The pound rose as much 1 per cent to US$1.1281 after news of the U-turn was reported by the BBC. It was the currency’s highest level since Sept 22, the day before Mr Kwarteng announced a new “growth plan” that would cut taxes and regulation, funded by vast government borrowing.

Sterling then gave up most of those gains and was last at US$1.1177, up 0.1 per cent.

Against the Singapore dollar, the pound jumped as much as 0.6 per cent to $1.6166, before swiftly easing to $1.6061, up 0.15 per cent from the previous day’s close.

“From a markets perspective, it is a good step in the right direction. It will take time for markets to buy the message, but it should ease the pressure, “ said Mr Jan von Gerich, chief analyst at Nordea.

Mr Kwarteng’s plans unleashed financial chaos last week, which saw the pound hit an all-time low of US$1.0327 and sent British government bonds, known as gilts, spiralling, prompting the Bank of England to step in.

As recently as Sunday, British Prime Minister Liz Truss reiterated that the government was sticking with its policies.

The yen, meanwhile, briefly fell as low as 145.4 to the United States dollar despite remarks this morning from Japanese Finance Minister Shunichi Suzuki that the government would take "decisive steps" to prevent sharp currency moves.

It was the first time the yen has fallen through the 145 barrier since Sept 22, when the Ministry of Finance intervened to prop up the currency, which has hit 24-year lows against the dollar this year. It later pared losses and was last at 144.86. REUTERS, BLOOMBERG

