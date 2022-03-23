Singapore core inflation eases in February but jump in car prices drive up overall inflation

SINGAPORE - The rise in Singapore's core consumer prices slowed last month on lower inflation for services, food and electricity and gas, figures released on Wednesday (March 23) showed .

Core inflation, which strips out accommodation and private transport costs, eased to 2.2 per cent year on year last month after it hit a 10-year high of 2.4 per cent in January.

This surprised economists polled by Bloomberg who expected it to continue its upward climb to 2.6 per cent.

However, overall inflation increased to 4.3 per cent last month, up from 4 per cent the month before, on the back of a jump in private transport inflation.

Global inflation is expected to stay high for some time before easing in the latter half of the year, the Monetary Authority of Singapore (MAS) and the Ministry of Trade and Industry (MTI) said in a joint statement.

"In the near term, heightened geopolitical risks and tight supply conditions will keep crude oil prices elevated. Supply-demand mismatches in commodity markets due in part to geopolitical factors, bottlenecks in global transportation, as well as labour shortages in a number of Singapore's major trading partners, are also likely to persist."

They added that, while ongoing external supply constraints should ease in the second half of this year, leading to some moderation in imported inflation, there remain upside risks to inflation from geopolitical and pandemic-related shocks.

MAS is expected to tighten monetary policy again at its next review in April, according to economists, which will allow the Singapore dollar to appreciate further. The central bank last tightened monetary policy in a surprise off-cycle move in January.

"On the domestic front, the labour market should continue to tighten and lead to strengthened wage pressures over the course of the year. Cost increases are likely to filter through to higher services prices as private consumption picks up," MAS and MTI said.

Car and accommodation cost increases are also likely to remain strong in the near term, keeping headline inflation elevated, they noted.

Private transport costs last month jumped by 17.2 per cent, up from the 14 per cent increase the month before, after Certificate of Entitlement (COE) premiums jumped in February.

COE premiums for Category B and Open Category were at their highest since 2013 during the bidding exercise on Feb 23. The premiums for the larger and more powerful cars in Category B rose the most, from $86,102 to $93,590 - a jump of almost $7,500.

This was followed by the Open category, which can be used for any vehicle type but ends up being used mainly for large cars. Prices went up by $6,102, from $87,000 to $93,102.