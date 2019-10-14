MAS reduces Singdollar appreciation rate 'slightly'; first easing in over 3 years

SINGAPORE - A widely expected move for the Monetary Authority of Singapore (MAS) to ease Singdollar policy slightly has come to pass, on the back of slower economic growth this year.

It is the first time Singapore's central bank has eased monetary policy in more than three years, and follows two rounds of tightening in 2018.

On Monday (Oct 14) in its biannual monetary policy review, the MAS said it would "reduce slightly" the Singdollar policy band's rate of appreciation, from a previous "modest and gradual appreciation" path.

There was no change to the width and level at which it is centred.

DBS FX strategist Philip Wee said this means the Singdollar policy band should be rising by 0.5 per cent a year, from 1 per cent previously.

Noting that the US dollar had weakened against the Singdollar by 0.15 per cent to S$1.37 at 8.25am, he said: "I would that attribute that to last Thursday and Friday's excessive optimism over the partial trade deal, as well as hopes for a Brexit deal."

He was referring to the partial deal between the United States and China late last week, breaking an 18-month trade spat. This included increasing US farm product purchases, and covered the areas of intellectual property, financial services and currencies as well.

"Reality checks should be feeding in, that a trade deal doesn't mean the end of the trade war. They have merely suspended the tariffs that were kicking in tomorrow," added Mr Wee.

On Monday, the MAS said of its policy decision: "This measured adjustment to the policy stance is consistent with medium-term price stability, given the current economic outlook."

It expects Singapore's economic growth to pick up modestly in 2020, but for the level of output to "remain below potential".

MAS core inflation is likely to remain below its historical average over the next few quarters before rising gradually over the medium term, said the central bank.

Core inflation, which excludes costs of accommodation and private road transport, is expected to come in at the lower end of the 1 per cent to 2 per cent range this year, averaging 0.5 per cent to 1.5 per cent in 2020.

MAS uses the exchange rate as its main monetary policy tool to balance between inflation from overseas and economic growth.

A weaker currency, which corresponds to an easing in monetary policy, makes imports more expensive in Singdollar terms, while boosting demand for tradable goods and services made here.

The MAS said on Monday that global economic growth is expected to slow discernibly in 2019 compared to the previous two years, and should stabilise next year barring further shocks.

Growth eased more significantly in the second quarter as the cumulative effect of trade tariffs and heightened policy uncertainty took a heavier toll on manufacturing and trade.

"There are nascent signs that the downturn could spill over into domestic demand in some of Singapore's major trading partners in the quarters ahead," the MAS added in a statement.

"Against this global backdrop, the weakness in electronics production and its supporting industries in Singapore is likely to persist over the near term," it said.

Singapore, like many other export-reliant economies in Asia, has taken a hit from slowing global demand and an escalating trade war.

The MAS' latest move follows that of other central banks around the world, which have been loosening policy to guard against the global slowdown and fallout from the trade war.

Analysts have been anticipating the move at the biannual review, with 11 economists polled by Reuters expecting the MAS to ease policy.

Mr Wee said the concern now is whether the tariff war will widen to impeding investment flows between the US and China, and whether the truce will see US President Donald Trump's administration turning the tariff war towards the Euro zone.

Flash estimates from the Ministry of Trade and Industry out on Monday as well showed that Singapore averted a technical recession in the third quarter.

The economy expanded 0.6 per cent on a quarterly basis, marking a turnaround from the 2.7 per cent contraction previously.

Overall, growth was 0.1 per cent, the same pace as in the second quarter.