Singapore narrowly dodges technical recession as economy grows 0.1% in Q3: Flash data

SINGAPORE - Singapore has dodged a technical recession, according to data out on Monday (Oct 14) by the Ministry of Trade and Industry (MTI).

Flash estimates by the ministry showed that the Singapore economy grew by 0.1 per cent on a year-on-year basis in the third quarter of 2019, the same pace of growth as in the previous quarter.

On a quarter-on-quarter seasonally adjusted annualised basis, the economy expanded by 0.6 per cent.

This marks a turnaround from the revised 2.7 per cent contraction in the second quarter of the year.

A technical recession refers to two straight quarters of quarter-on-quarter contraction.

However, these figures disappointed analysts polled by Bloomberg, who expected year-on-year gross domestic product growth of 0.2 per cent. They also predicted a 1.2 per cent quarter-on-quarter growth.

The manufacturing sector continued to show weakness, contracting by 3.5 per cent on a year-on-year basis in the third quarter. This extends the 3.3 per cent decline in the previous quarter.

The ministry noted: "The contraction was due to output declines in the electronics, precision engineering and transport engineering clusters, which more than offset output expansions in the chemicals, biomedical manufacturing and general manufacturing clusters."

On a quarter-on-quarter seasonally adjusted annualised basis, the manufacturing sector shrank by 0.4 per cent, moderating from the 4.2 per cent contraction in the preceding quarter.

However, the construction sector grew by 2.7 per cent on a year-on-year basis in the third quarter, extending the 2.8 per cent expansion in the previous quarter.

"Growth in the sector was supported by a pick-up in both public and private sector construction activities," the ministry said.

On a quarter-on-quarter seasonally adjusted annualised basis, the sector contracted by 1.1 per cent, a slower pace of decline as compared with the 5.3 per cent contraction in the second quarter.

The services producing industries also expanded, by 0.9 per cent year on year in the third quarter, following the 1.1 per cent growth in the previous quarter.

Growth during the quarter was primarily supported by the finance and insurance sector, the other services industries and the business services sector, the MTI said.

But trade-related services sectors such as wholesale trade were dragged by weak external demand as well as negative spillovers from the downturn in the electronics and precision engineering clusters.

On a quarter-on-quarter seasonally adjusted annualised basis, the services producing industries grew by 0.7 per cent, a reversal from the 1.4 per cent decline in the preceding quarter.