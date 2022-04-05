Latest Russia bond coupon payments haven't received US authorisation: Source

The US Treasury has not authorised Russia's latest payments to be processed by correspondent bank JPMorgan. PHOTO: AFP
Updated
Published
26 min ago

NEW YORK (REUTERS) - Russia's latest sovereign bond coupon payments have not received authorisation by the United States Treasury to be processed by correspondent bank JPMorgan, a source familiar with the situation said on Monday (April 4).

The payments were for bonds due in 2022 and 2042.

Previously, coupon payments on sovereign bonds had been processed, sources told Reuters.

The country has a 30-day grace period to make the payment, the source said.

Russia has managed to avoid defaulting on its international debt so far despite unprecedented Western sanctions. But the task is getting harder.

If Russia fails to make any of its upcoming bond payments within their pre-defined timeframes, or pays in roubles where US dollars, euros or another currency is specified, it will constitute a default.

The White House and US Treasury did not immediately respond to requests for comment.

More On This Topic
US, allies to aim sanctions at more Russian sectors: Deputy US Treasury Secretary
France freezes 850 million euros of Russian assets

Join ST's Telegram channel here and get the latest breaking news delivered to you.

Available for
iPhones and iPads
Available in
Google Play

MCI (P) 031/10/2021, MCI (P) 032/10/2021. Published by SPH Media Limited, Co. Regn. No. 202120748H. Copyright © 2021 SPH Media Limited. All rights reserved.

Back to the top