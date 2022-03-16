Can Russia pay its creditors, and what happens if not?

LONDON (REUTERS) - Russia is due to pay US$117 million (S$160 million) in interest on two US dollar-denominated sovereign bonds on Wednesday (March 16) - the first such payments since its invasion of Ukraine, which sparked a raft of sanctions from Western capitals and countermeasures from Moscow.

The diplomatic stand-off and economic curbs have sparked questions over whether and how Russia will make the payment, raising the spectre of its first major external debt default since 1917, when Bolsheviks failed to recognise Tsarist debt in the wake of the revolution.

Here is what we know and do not know about Russia's debt and its repayment:

How much does Russia owe in hard currency bonds?

Russia has 15 international bonds with a face value of about US$40 billion outstanding, around half of them held by international investors.

The coupons on March 16 are the first of several, with another US$615 million due over the rest of the month. The first principal payment is due on April 4, when a US$2 billion bond matures.

The bonds themselves have been issued with a mix of terms and indentures. Bonds sold after Russia was sanctioned over its 2014 annexation of Crimea contain a provision for alternative currency payments. For bonds listed after 2018, the rouble is listed as an alternative currency option.

The bonds linked to Wednesday's coupon payment were listed in 2013 and are to be paid in US dollars, with Citi as the paying agent.

Fitch Ratings said on Tuesday that if the payments were done in roubles, it would constitute a sovereign default if not corrected after a 30-day grace period.

According to the bonds' prospectus, payment in other currency would only be effective after the recipients exchange that currency amount for US dollars, and at the dollar amount recoverable in the open market.

Will Moscow pay?

Sanctions have been biting hard, especially the freezing of the central bank currency reserves, with Moscow initially balking at the prospect of sending scarce hard currency to foreign investors.

A presidential decree on March 5 announced that Russian debtors have the right to pay foreign creditors in roubles and by putting their funds in a Type C account at the national depository. However, the central bank and Finance Ministry can make exceptions.

Subsequent statements have been more nuanced and seemingly allow hard currency payments. The Finance Ministry said in a statement on Monday that it had approved a temporary procedure to make FX payments and that Russia would fulfil obligations "in a timely manner and in full".

However, if foreign banks fail to execute the payments, Russia could withdraw the funds and pay them in roubles into an account at the national depository.