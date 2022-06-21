Crypto has crashed, but fintech firms like Luno and ChainUp continue to expand

SINGAPORE - Despite the recent rout in cryptocurrencies that has raised questions about its legitimacy, crypto and blockchain proponents continue to see a future and its potential to improve finance.

Crypto services provider Luno on Tuesday (June 21) expanded its wallet offerings to include the USDC stablecoin and added two new cryptocurrencies to its Singapore trading platform.

Luno users who own USDC, a stablecoin pegged one-for-one to the US dollar, will be able to store them in a USDC savings wallet that offers up to 7.6 per cent yield.

Users in Singapore will also be able to buy, sell and store Link and Uni tokens on the Luno app and website from Tuesday. The two new tokens will take Luno's existing crypto offerings to eight.

"We hope to provide customers with a wider variety of cryptocurrencies to meet their financial goals through investing in digital assets," said Ms Sherry Goh, Luno's country manager for Singapore.

Luno, whose services are open to retail investors here, received in-principle approval in April from the Monetary Authority of Singapore to operate fully regulated cryptocurrency services. This allows it to provide digital payment token services under the major payment institution licence here.

Luno's move to expand comes amid a period of high volatility for cryptocurrencies, fuelled by tightening monetary policies in some of the world's largest economies to tame inflation.

On June 16, the US Federal Reserve raised interest rates by 75 basis points, marking an end to decades of cheap money and triggering an outflow of capital from risky assets such as crypto.

Bitcoin, the world's largest token, has lost more than a third of its value in the past month. It traded just above US$21,000 ($29,000) on Tuesday after recovering from a two-year low of US$17,800 on June 19.

The price swings in crypto have since triggered the collapse of the TerraUST stablecoin and Luna, the token to which it was pegged.

It also forced cryptocurrency lenders such as Celsius and Babel Finance to suspend withdrawals and liquidate holdings. The crypto hedge fund Three Arrows Capital also confirmed heavy losses as a result of the volatility.

Still, crypto insiders like Luno say they are staying the course, while other blockchain firms have also announced developments.

ChainUp Group, a Singapore-headquartered blockchain technology services provider, on Tuesday announced a partnership with licensed asset and wealth management firm Bedrock Trust, which is also based here.