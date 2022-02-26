Conflict in Ukraine spotlights importance of Black Sea to commodity markets

LONDON (BLOOMBERG) - The Black Sea - a major artery for the movement of commodities at the crossroads of Europe and Asia - is suddenly drawing the world's attention as the conflict in Ukraine unfolds.

Half a dozen countries touch its shores, though it's vital to many others beyond, for the trade of energy, steel and agricultural products.

Agricultural shipments are now grinding to a halt, with Ukrainian ports shut and Russian grain deals on pause, according to an export union.

Shipping from the Sea of Azov, next to the Black Sea, was suspended Thursday (Deb 24), stranding more than 150 vessels.

Crude and refined oil products from Russia, Azerbaijan and Kazakhstan pass through export terminals on the sea's eastern edge. On the west lie countries that depend on ships hauling crude to meet their energy needs.

Known as one of the world's breadbaskets, the region supplies tens of millions of tons of grain and vegetable oils annually from its ports.

Ukraine is an important source of steel for Europe.

Crude is exported from three major oil terminals along the eastern coast of the Black Sea in Russia and Georgia.

Most of the crude at risk from a break in shipments from these facilities doesn't originate in Russia, but comes from further afield.

Kazakhstan's exporters have the most to lose from any disruption to tanker traffic in the Black Sea.

The CPC terminal, located just to the north of the Russian port of Novorossiysk, handles about 1.3 million barrels a day of crude delivered by pipeline from Kazakhstan.

The Novorossiysk oil terminal handles about 400,000 barrels a day of Russian crude, exported either as Urals or Siberian Light, with Urals accounting for about three-quarters of the total volume.

Supsa, further south in Georgia, is the end point of a pipeline carrying crude from Azerbaijan.

The line carried about 31 million barrels, equivalent to 85,000 barrels a day, of crude in 2021, according to BP's full-year results.

But almost 90 per cent of the project's crude exports are piped to an export terminal on Turkey's Mediterranean coast.