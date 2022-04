SINGAPORE - The Republic has a "once in a lifetime" chance to become a global hub for data centres as it is viewed favourably in areas such as regulation, governance and infrastructure at a time when demand is rising fast, Mr Wong Wai Meng, chairman of government agency SGTech, told The Straits Times on Monday (April 4).

The data centre industry industry has discussed coming together to build its own green power grid that produces and supplies renewable energy for data centres, Mr Wong said.