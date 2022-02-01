Singapore and Silicon Valley tie for second place in ranking of top data centre markets

SINGAPORE - Singapore has climbed up in the league of top markets for data centres, tying with the United States' Silicon Valley region for second place, out of 55 markets.

Real estate consultancy Cushman & Wakefield's 2022 Global Data Centre Market Comparison report, released on Jan 25, scored Singapore highly on key criteria such as market size, fibre connectivity and availability of cloud services.

It also recognised the Republic's pro-business policies, such as low tax rates.

Northern Virginia, the world's largest data centre market, took the top spot for the third year running.

Last year's iteration of the ranking placed Singapore fifth out of 48 markets.

The Republic is now the top-ranked market for data centres in the Asia-Pacific, ahead of Hong Kong, which ranks sixth, and Sydney, which slips from third last year to eighth.

Data centres are used by organisations to store, process and transmit large amounts of data.

Over the past two decades, Singapore has made great strides in establishing itself as a hub, leveraging its strong fibre broadband connectivity and strategic location.

According to the Speedtest Global Index by Ookla, Singapore has the highest median fixed broadband speed in the world. It is also the landing site for a dense network of undersea cables connecting it to other parts of Asia, Europe and Africa, as well as Australia and the US.

A change in Cushman & Wakefield's methodology for scoring markets on fibre connectivity partly accounts for Singapore's jump in the rankings. Previous reports had looked only at network density, while this year's adopted the Speedtest Global Index as a measure of overall broadband speed and performance.

The Covid-19 pandemic and resulting acceleration of digitalisation trends have inflated demand for data centres over the past two years.

Many major multinational corporations have flocked to Singapore to tap that demand. US operator Digital Realty has invested about US$1 billion (S$1.4 billion) to open three data centres since 2010.

Google has three Singapore data centres. Since 2011, the tech giant has invested about US$850 million in such centres here.

Last year, American digital infrastructure firm Equinix opened its fifth data centre here for US$144 million.