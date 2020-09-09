China's biggest airshow cancelled in 2020 over Covid-19 pandemic

The biennial China International Aviation and Aerospace Exhibition is postponed to 2022.
BEIJING (REUTERS) - The organiser of China's biggest airshow, set for November in the southern city of Zhuhai, has cancelled the event because of coronavirus measures, it said on Wednesday (Sept 9).

The biennial China International Aviation and Aerospace Exhibition, which usually draws key suppliers, such as Airbus, Boeing and Commercial Aircraft Corp of China, is now set for 2022, the organiser said in a statement.

The news follows the cancellation of this year's largest aerospace expo, Britain's Farnborough Airshow, because of travel curbs and an industry downturn resulting from the pandemic.

 
 
 

