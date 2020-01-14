China exports beat forecasts in December, surplus with US narrows

BEIJING (REUTERS, AFP) - China's exports in December rose 7.6 per cent from a year earlier, customs data showed on Tuesday (Jan 14), signalling a modest recovery in demand as a preliminary trade deal with the United States raised hopes that a prolonged tariff war will be avoided.

It was the first rise in China's exports since July 2019 and the fastest growth rate since March 2019.

The median forecast from a Reuters poll of analysts had been for a 3.2 per cent rise in exports in December, following November's 1.3 per cent drop.

Imports in December rose 16.3 per cent from a year earlier. The Reuters poll had forecast 9.6 per cent growth.

The data also showed that China's trade surplus with the US narrowed last year. The perennial US trade deficit with China has been a major source of anger for US President Donald Trump, who has slapped tariffs on hundreds of billions of dollars worth of Chinese goods, triggering tit-for-tat responses from Beijing.

The figures were released just a day before the US and China are expected to sign a "phase one" agreement that marks a de-escalation in their two-year conflict.

China's surplus came in at around US$295.8 billion (S$398.4 billion) in 2019, down 8.5 per cent from the previous year's record US$323.3 billion, according to customs data.

In December, its surplus with the US was around US$23.2 billion, down from US$24.6 billion the month before.

As part of the interim trade deal, Beijing will buy an extra US$200 billion of US products over a two-year period, according to Washington officials. China has yet to publicly confirm the figures.