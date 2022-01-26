Agri-food sector growing rapidly in S'pore with drive towards sustainable food innovation

SINGAPORE - As the world grapples with challenges to food supplies such as climate change, Singapore has been shoring up its food security through agri-food innovation.

The agri-food ecosystem in the Republic has been rapidly developing, with more innovative companies setting up here and coming up with technologies that contribute to better production yield and more sustainable food solutions.

The sector was one of those in which Singapore drew new fixed asset investments last year, the Singapore Economic Development Board (EDB) noted in its annual year-in-review on Wednesday (Jan 26).

Singapore garnered $11.2 billion of investment commitments in 2021, with projects expected to generate $16.8 billion in value-added a year when fully implemented.

The high-tech agriculture sector in Singapore is expected to create about 4,700 jobs by 2030.

Among firms driving Singapore's agri-food sector growth is plant-based food manufacturer Next Gen Foods, which launched its chicken alternative TiNDLE in Singapore last March. The product is currently available in around 200 restaurants across Asia and the Middle East.

The Singapore-based start-up is opening a new research centre in partnership with the Food Tech Innovation Centre in Singapore later this year to focus on research and development (R&D) and product innovation.

"This will be our launchpad for the development and trial of new products, as we expand our portfolio of plant-based foods - including meat, seafood and dairy - for consumers around the globe," said Next Gen Foods chief operations officer Alex Ward.

The firm is also looking to launch TiNDLE in the United States early this year and plans to expand to Europe by the end of the year, he added.

While Next Gen Foods' product R&D is done in Singapore, its production facility is in the Netherlands.

Food technologist Claudia Lee works on new product development at Next Gen Foods, researching and developing new plant-based products to address global consumer demand.

The 24-year-old, who studied food and life sciences at the National University of Singapore and trained at a culinary school for 1½ years, was introduced to alternative proteins during an internship with a cultivated meat company in 2020.

"Working with plant-based meats drew my interest, and this has shown me how my complementary skills in food science and the culinary arts can be a great benefit to product development roles," she said.