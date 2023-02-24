Crypto retrenchment persists with over 2,000 jobs lost in 2023

NEW YORK – The digital asset industry has shed more than 2,000 jobs in the first two months of 2023, with companies continuing to retrench even as crypto prices staged a partial recovery.

United States crypto exchange Coinbase Global this week indicated that more layoffs could be in store, after cutting 20 per cent of its workforce in January. Other trading venues including Crypto.com, Huobi Global, Gemini and Luno also announced job cuts in the past two months.

Exchanges’ revenues are reliant on retail trading, which has been slow to pick up after a wave of failures and scandals ripped through the sector last year.

Layoffs have been widespread among other types of cryptocurrency businesses too. Chainalysis, a company that specialises in tracking digital asset transactions and counts Singapore’s sovereign wealth fund GIC among investors, in early February announced job cuts.

Here are some of the crypto job cuts announced or reported so far in 2023:

Elliptic

The blockchain analytics firm is laying off 20 employees or about 10 per cent of its staff, DL News has reported.

Messari

The crypto data and exchange platform has cut 15 per cent of its workforce as part of a restructuring effort, according to crypto news outlet CoinDesk.

Immutable

The Australia-based blockchain gaming firm has made layoffs affecting 11 per cent of staff, according to The Sydney Morning Herald.

Polygon Labs

The main operator of Polygon blockchain announced that it has let go around 100 employees, or 20 per cent of its workforce, as part of a consolidation of business units.

GSR

One of the oldest market-makers in crypto eliminated about 20 positions in January, the second round of job cuts at the firm.