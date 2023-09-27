Crypto blowup in Hong Kong tests its embrace of retail trading

HONG KONG – The footage was beamed out to television viewers across Hong Kong early last week: a young man dressed in a black polo shirt, navy blazer and gray trousers being led out by police from an office tower in the Central business district in handcuffs in front of waiting photographers.

Joseph Lam, the Oxford-educated barrister-turned-social media influencer who’s amassed some 150,000 Instagram followers, was among the at least 11 people arrested as part of a sweeping investigation into JPEX, the unlicensed crypto platform Hong Kong police allege defrauded investors of HK$1.5 billion (S$263 million).

Hong Kong’s muscular response was meant to demonstrate that authorities, who introduced a new regulatory regime for cryptocurrencies four months ago, will deal harshly with any wrongdoers.

Police swooped in just days after the securities regulator publicly warned investors in mid-September that JPEX lacked a permit and that some users had been unable to withdraw funds. Telecom carriers were ordered to block its website and app locally.

But the event is also an uncomfortable reminder of the perils governments worldwide must navigate as they move to regulate an industry that’s been prone to scams, hacks and extreme volatility since its inception. And it’s provided fresh ammunition to those who argue that digital tokens should be kept out of reach for individual investors altogether.

“This unfortunately shows that allowing retail trading in this space which is known to be fraud-prone, when investor education is sorely lacking, is a mistake,” said Lily Fang, professor of finance and dean of research at INSEAD business school near Paris.

JPEX started operating long before Hong Kong adopted its new framework, which prohibits crypto firms without a license from marketing to the public. Before that, authorities let companies themselves decide whether they wanted to be regulated in what’s known as an “opt-in” regime. Only two crypto exchanges obtained licenses.

Hong Kong hasn’t gone as far in setting crypto guardrails as rival financial hub Singapore, which bars marketing to consumers even by licensed outfits. Both allow retail trading in the biggest tokens, like Bitcoin and Ether.

JPEX offers an illustration of how easily small-time savers can be drawn in by ads offering eye-watering crypto returns – even when they defy logic. Starting in October 2021, the company took out billboards across Hong Kong’s subway system featuring local celebrities and touting yields of up to 19 per cent. Even as other digital-asset outfits around the world that had promised such returns crashed last year, JPEX stuck to its guns.

Hong Kong’s Securities and Futures Commission (SFC) started looking into the Dubai-based platform in March 2022. Four months later, it put JPEX on its an alert list where it names thousands of boiler-room operations and other suspected scams. JPEX stopped advertising in subway stations in June 2022, but it kept marketing through other channels and even stepped up promotions in the past few months, the regulator has said.

The SFC’s first alert didn’t stop thousands of people in Hong Kong from flocking to JPEX. After the regulator warned the public about the exchange on Sept. 13, almost 2,400 investors were left with money trapped as it made withdrawals effectively impossible.

On a Telegram forum with over 12,000 participants where JPEX customers discuss legal proceedings and possible ways to recover funds, several people have posted about being aware that it wasn’t licensed – but that the returns offered were just too good to pass up.

SFC chief executive Julia Leung on Monday suggested the platform is “possibly a Ponzi scheme,” without identifying it by name. “I call on the public’s attention to be wary of these high-return traps,” she said at a press conference.

JPEX didn’t respond to an emailed request for comment. The exchange earlier adopted a combative stance, expressing “extreme disappointment” with the clampdown in one statement. The crypto watchdog in Dubai, where JPEX says it’s based, on Tuesday said the exchange isn’t registered or regulated there, adding that it may take unspecified enforcement actions against the firm.

Hong Kong’s previous system left crypto companies to weigh the benefits of an official imprimatur against the added costs to maintain compliance. Then last year, just as digital-asset markets lurched through a series of scandals, the SFC ramped up preparations for a new framework where licenses would be obligatory.