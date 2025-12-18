World-beating 55,000% surge in India AI stock fuels bubble fears

RRP Semiconductor's shares surged more than 55,000 per cent in the 20 months through Dec 17 – by far the biggest gain worldwide among companies with a market value above US$1 billion.

– The world’s best-performing stock is turning into a cautionary tale for investors chasing outsized returns from the artificial intelligence (AI) boom .

Little-known until recently even within its home market of India, RRP Semiconductor became a social media obsession as its shares surged more than 55,000 per cent in the 20 months through Dec 17 – by far the biggest gain worldwide among companies with a market value above US$1 billion (S$1.3 billion).

That is despite posting negative revenue in its latest financial results, reporting just two full-time employees in its latest annual report, and boasting only a tenuous link to the semiconductor spending boom after shifting away from real estate in early 2024.

A mix of online hype, a tiny free float and India’s swelling base of retail investors drove 149 straight limit-up sessions, even as exchange officials and the company itself cautioned investors.

The rally is now showing signs of strain – and regulators are taking a closer look. The Securities and Exchange Board of India (SEBI) has begun examining the surge in RRP Semiconductor’s shares for potential wrongdoing, according to a person familiar with the matter. The US$1.7 billion stock, recently restricted by its exchange to trading just once a week, has fallen by 6 per cent from its Nov 7 peak.

While RRP Semiconductor’s trajectory is unlikely to have much bearing on the broader AI rally that has added trillions of dollars in value to global heavyweights such as Nvidia, it highlights how extreme gains have become in pockets of the market – particularly in India, where an absence of listed chipmakers has left retail investors eager for any proxy exposure to the global boom. For some observers, the case also underscores the challenge for regulators seeking to protect retail investors from speculative excess.

Exchanges and chipmakers in Asia have started to warn investors about the risks of chasing hot AI trades. In Shanghai, Moore Threads Technology – a newly listed AI chip start-up – saw shares slump 13 per cent on Dec 12 after flagging trading risk, even though the stock remains more than 500 per cent up since its market debut earlier in December . In South Korea, SK Hynix fell after the country’s main exchange raised its risk alert on Dec 11, after the shares more than tripled in 2025.

RRP Semiconductor’s transformation began in early 2024, when RRP Group founder Rajendra Chodankar – whose background includes offering niche products like thermal imaging systems and weapon-drone cameras – struck a deal to take over G D Trading and Agencies by repaying an 80 million rupee (S$1.1 million) loan owed to its founders for equity.

On April 23, the board approved selling him and several others shares at 12 rupees each, 40 per cent below market price. The move gave Mr Chodankar 74.5 per cent ownership and reduced the founders’ stake to under 2 per cent. The company also agreed to rename itself RRP Semiconductor.

Two months earlier, Mr Chodankar had incorporated RRP Electronics to build an outsourced semiconductor assembly and testing facility in Maharashtra – a link that may have helped fuel the narrative around the listed company and his private venture.

At a September 2024 event for RRP Electronics’ new unit in Navi Mumbai, Mr Chodankar told a media briefing: “India is going to be a superhuman, it’s established beyond doubt.”

Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis and cricket legend Sachin Tendulkar were also present, according to YouTube videos posted by RRP.

RRP Semiconductor lists RRP Electronics as a related party because both are owned by Mr Chodankar, though it does not hold any direct ownership stake, according to exchange filings.

Still, some investors began viewing RRP Semiconductor as a play on the chip boom. That enthusiasm masked how little of its stock actually trades: about 98 per cent of shares are held by Mr Chodankar and a small circle of associates.

In April 2025 , the exchange withdrew approval for the company’s share sale, a decision RRP Semiconductor has challenged in an appeals court with the outcome still pending. In October, it cautioned investors a year after placing the stock under its strictest surveillance.

The rejection followed a September 2024 reminder from SEBI that the company was barred from accessing the securities market because it belonged to the founder group of Shree Vindhya Paper Mills, a firm delisted in 2017 for non-compliance, triggering a 10-year market ban.

A person familiar with the matter at the BSE said the exchange suffered an “internal lapse” in processing the offering and may seek SEBI’s guidance on extending the lock-in on the shares until the appeal is resolved.

A spokesperson for BSE said in RRP’s original application, the company stated the firm, its founders and directors were not barred – directly or indirectly – from accessing the market, and that the exchange’s approval was based on this disclosure.

As the stock took off from 20 rupees in April 2024, the company’s biggest shareholder, Mr Chodankar, resigned from the board, and the chief financial officer quit before returning as company secretary. RRP Semiconductor filed a police complaint against a social media influencer over alleged rumour-mongering about its supposed links to cricketer Tendulkar and to state-allotted land for chipmaking.

In a Nov 3 exchange filing, the company said it “has yet to start any sort of semiconductor manufacturing activities”, has made no applications under government programmes, and denied any celebrity association.

Financials offered little comfort. RRP Semiconductor reported negative revenue of 68.2 million rupees and a net loss of 71.5 million rupees in the quarter ended September.

The negative revenue is a result of the company reversing sales booked in the three months ended December 2024 from a 4.4 billion rupee order won in November from Telecrown Infratech. The order was later cancelled over “contractual disagreements”, the company said, adding that it also clawed back 80 million rupees of revenue in the March quarter.

The weak financials come at a delicate time for the stock. With the hype around AI fading and regulatory scrutiny tightening, the downside now sits with investors who piled in – and with Mr Chodankar, who controls nearly the entire float. BLOOMBERG