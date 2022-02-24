Wheat, soya beans soar to 9-year peaks on Russia-Ukraine crisis

CHICAGO (REUTERS) - US wheat futures climbed to a more than nine-year peak on Wednesday (Feb 23) and corn notched a fresh eight-month high as escalating Russia-Ukraine tensions threatened to disrupt supplies from the key Black Sea grain-exporting region.

Soya bean futures rallied to a 9½-year peak as the conflict also put Black Sea sunflower oil supplies at risk, potentially elevating demand for other vegetable oils including soya bean oil.

Rising export premiums in Brazil, which could shift demand to the United States, offered additional support.

Ukraine declared a state of emergency on Wednesday and told its citizens in Russia to flee, while Moscow began evacuating its Kyiv embassy in the latest ominous signs for Ukrainians who fear an all-out Russian military onslaught.

Grain and oilseed markets also remain well supported by poor corn and soya bean crop conditions in parts of South America, although rains forecast for dry areas of Argentina and southern Brazil offered some relief.

"All eyes are on what is happening in Ukraine, especially for wheat and corn exports," said Mr Brian Hoops, president of US brokerage Midwest Market Solutions.

"The weather (in South America) is starting to improve, but Brazilian farmers are holding off on making any sales so the basis levels are rallying significantly. That should push more export business to the United States," he said.

Chicago Board of Trade wheat futures for May ended up 32.25 cents at US$8.84.75 a bushel, the highest for a most-active contract since December 2012.

Soya beans for May jumped 36 cents to US$16.71 a bushel after peaking at US$16.75, the highest for a most-active contract since September 2012, while corn gained 8.75 cents to US$6.81.25 a bushel, a level not reached by a most-active contract since last June.