SINGAPORE - The judicial managers' legal win on Friday (May 21) is a significant development in the light of millions of dollars worth of assets the Lim family has sold in recent months and concerns that these proceeds as well as other assets may be dissipated.

The injunction means that the Lim family will not be able to dispose or deal with their assets of up to US$3.5 billion (S$4.66 billion), except for certain exceptions such as expenditure for living expenses and legal fees.