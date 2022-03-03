US Fed's Powell backs quarter point March rate hike; open to bigger moves later

WASHINGTON (REUTERS) - United States Federal Reserve chairman Jerome Powell, balancing high US inflation against the complex new risks of a European land war, said on Wednesday (March 2) the central bank would begin "carefully" raising interest rates at its upcoming March meeting but be ready to move more aggressively if inflation does not cool as quickly as expected.

Mr Powell called the Russian invasion of Ukraine "a game changer" that could have unpredictable consequences.

"There are events yet to come and we don't know what the real effect on the US economy will be," Mr Powell told the House Financial Services Committee during a monetary policy hearing overshadowed by the conflict in Europe.

But he said for now the Fed was proceeding largely as planned to raise the target overnight federal funds rate and reduce the size of its balance sheet in order to tame inflation that is currently the highest it has been since the 1980s.

Mr Powell said he will back a quarter point rate increase when the Fed meets on March 15 to 16, effectively putting to rest debate over starting a post-pandemic round of rate hikes with a larger than usual half-point increase.

But the Fed chief said he was ready if needed to use larger or more frequent rate moves if inflation does not slow, and may over time need to push rates to restrictive levels above 2.5 per cent - slowing economic growth rather than simply stimulating it less robustly.

It is a subtle distinction but a marker of Mr Powell's focus on inflation as the key fight before the Fed right now, a top of mind concern that could undermine the central bank's credibility if it gets worse, erodes household spending power and begins distorting the investment and spending decisions of businesses and families.

The job market, Mr Powell noted in prepared testimony, was "extremely tight", and Fed officials have declared their maximum employment goal effectively met. The pandemic's impact on the economy appeared to be easing and "demand is strong", Mr Powell said.

However, inflation is currently triple the Fed's 2 per cent target, and has become a prime political concern for the Biden administration and members of Congress who came to Wednesday's hearing armed with anecdotes of constituents paying more for staple goods or for business supplies.

What Mr Powell described as a collision between strong consumer demand and pandemic constraints on global product supply was "not as transitory as we had hoped...Other mainstream economists and central banks around the world made the same mistake. That doesn't excuse it, but we thought these things would be resolved long ago".

Framed by Ukraine conflict

But even with the immediate focus on inflation, Mr Powell's testimony was framed by the conflict in Ukraine, and what it might mean for the US and world economies in the weeks or even years ahead.

Mr Powell said that Fed staff had begun analysing different scenarios but that too much remained unknown about an event whose full implications may "be with us for a very long time".