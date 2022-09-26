US dollar stands alone as rate hikes continue to rattle Asia stocks

SYDNEY - Asian stocks started the final week of the quarter on the slide on Monday, while the US dollar stood ascendant, as the prospect of high interest rates and poor growth shook markets.

S&P 500 futures fell 0.2 per cent. Ahead of the Hong Kong open MSCI's broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan was down 0.5 per cent to a two-year low. It is heading for a monthly loss of 10 per cent, the largest since March 2020.

Japan's Nikkei fell 2 per cent, South Korea's Kospi hit a two-year low with a 1.8 per cent plunge and Australia's ASX 200 fell 1.4 per cent to a three-month low, with global demand fears weighing heavily on mining stocks.

The US dollar made new highs on the British pound, the euro and the Aussie in thin morning trade.

Last week, stocks and bonds crumbled after the United States and half a dozen other countries raised rates and projected pain ahead. Japan intervened in currency trade to support the yen. Investors lost confidence in Britain's economic management.

The Nasdaq lost more than 5 per cent for the second week running. The S&P 500 fell 4.8 per cent.

"A weekend of reflection hasn't led anybody to change their opinion," said National Australia Bank's head of currency strategy, Ray Attrill in Sydney. "It's a case of shoot first and ask questions later, as far as UK assets are concerned."

Gilts - UK government bonds - suffered their heaviest selling in three decades on Friday and on Monday the pound slid to a 37-year low at US$1.0765 as investors reckon planned tax cuts will stretch government finances to the limit.

Five-year gilt yields rose 94 basis points last week, by far the biggest weekly jump recorded in Refinitiv data stretching back to the mid 1980s. US treasuries tanked as well last week, with two-year yields up 35 bps to 4.2140 per cent and benchmark 10-year yields up 25 bps to 3.6970 per cent.

The euro wobbled to a two-decade low at US$0.9660 as risks rise of war escalating in Ukraine, before steadying at US$0.9686.

In Italy, a right-wing alliance led by Giorgia Meloni's Brothers of Italy party was on course for a clear majority in the next parliament, as expected. Some took heart from a middling performance by eurosceptics The League.

"I expect relatively little impact considering that the League, the party with the least pro-European stance, seems to have come out weak," said Mr Giuseppe Sersale, fund manager and strategist at Anthilia in Milan.

Other currencies were nursing losses. The Aussie touched US$0.6510, its lowest since mid-2020.