Ukraine crisis threatens to worsen critical shortage of aluminium

LONDON (BLOOMBERG) - Consumers in Europe are running critically short of one of the world's most widely used industrial commodities - aluminium.

Once-plentiful stockpiles around the world have shrunk dramatically and exchange inventories are at record lows in Europe, while production in the region has dropped after surging power costs reduced smelting profits.

Tight supplies meant prices were rising even before tensions over Ukraine added to uncertainty. Russia's exports equate to about 4 per cent of global production, and the risk that shipments could be throttled by potential sanctions is adding fuel to the rally. Aluminium surged to US$3,380 a ton on Tuesday (Feb 24), just short of a record high.

Some large trading houses have recently loaded aluminium from Malaysia's Port Klang in break-bulk vessels destined for Europe, according to two sources familiar with the shipments. It is a trade that would ordinarily be deeply unprofitable, but the heavy costs involved are being offset by the higher prices that European buyers are willing to pay to get hold of metal.

"If I was a trader I'd be looking to move material into Europe at the current time," Mr Colin Hamilton, managing director for commodities research at BMO Capital Markets, said by phone from London. "I think we'll see Port Klang empty a bit."

Many analysts and traders say it is unlikely policymakers will target Russia's aluminium industry directly, particularly after United States sanctions against United Co Rusal International PJSC sparked turmoil in the aluminium market in 2018. But there is still a risk that sanctions against Russia's financial institutions could disrupt aluminium shipments, while a reduction in gas exports would cause major problems for European producers who are already struggling with surging power costs.

"At this time I don't expect we'll see sanctions that would roil the market, simply because of the lessons learned in 2018," Mr Mark Hansen, chief executive of London-based trading house Concord Resources, said by phone. "That being said, this is a serious and fast-moving situation."

With demand booming, any further supply disruptions would be a big blow to manufacturers who are already paying steep prices to get hold of spot metal. Aluminium is used in all kinds of everyday items, from beer cans to iPhones and cars, so the impact is widely felt.

For now, as the largest storage point for aluminium in the London Metal Exchange's global network, Port Klang is providing an unlikely lifeline for consumers around the world as reserves run dry. That is a sharp role reversal for the warehouses that for years served as a dumping ground for the industry's surplus metal.

Still, the shipments from Malaysia may not provide much lasting relief. The profitability of shipping metal across long distances can quickly wilt, and logistical bottlenecks mean aluminium is leaving the port at a sluggish pace, the two traders involved in the transactions said.

The next bulk vessel shipping out from Port Klang will not be available until June, the traders said, asking not to be named due to the commercial sensitivity of the trades. There are also large queues to withdraw metal from exchange warehouses in the port.

Financing the shipments is also becoming problematic as spot aluminium prices trade above futures on the LME, in a condition known as backwardation that could lead to hedging losses while the cargoes are in transit.