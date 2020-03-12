Trading halt for Wall Street after stocks dive at open; Dow plunges 7.2%

NEW YORK - Trading on Wall Street was halted just moments into Thursday's (March 12) session after US stocks plunged further on the deepening economic pain from the coronavirus.

Trading was suspended after the S&P 500 dropped 7 per cent to 2,549.05, triggering an automatic 15-minute suspension for the second time this week.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average plunged 7.2 per cent to 21,856.91, while the tech-rich Nasdaq Composite Index tumbled 7.0 per cent to 7,393.25.

US President Donald Trump's travel ban and tepid fiscal measures sparked the latest leg-down in risk assets, while the European Central Bank failed to stem the rout after it left rates unchanged, though it temporarily increased its quantitative-easing programme and took steps to boost liquidity.