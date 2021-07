SINGAPORE - Shares of Sembcorp Marine have been heavily traded since June 25, after the company announced a $1.5 billion rights issue and proposed combination of its business with Keppel Corp's offshore and marine arm on June 24.

Since it resumed trading on June 25 after a one-day halt, Sembmarine has averaged $43 million in daily turnover, versus the $15 million figure in the 12 months through to June 23, according to the Singapore Exchange (SGX).