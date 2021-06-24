Sembcorp Marine proposes $1.5 billion rights issue to help it turn to renewable energy

SINGAPORE - Sembcorp Marine has proposed a further $1.5 billion rights issue to strengthen its financial position amid continued Covid-19 disruption, it said in a filing on the Singapore Exchange on Thursday (June 24).

This will also help it accelerate towards renewable and clean energy, the firm said.

It made the announcement on the same day it said it was signing an agreement with Keppel Corporation to explore a potential combination with Keppel Offshore and Marine.

Sembcorp Marine president and chief executive Wong Weng Sun said: "Since the last rights issue completed in September 2020, our operations have been severely impacted by the continuing Covid-19 disruptions.

"The liquidity from the proposed $1.5 billion rights issue will be vital in fortifying our financial position. It will ensure we emerge from this crisis as a strong and innovative player, with an increasing strategic focus on clean, sustainable and renewable energy solutions."

Sembcorp Marine noted that the offshore and marine sector has experienced a prolonged and severe downturn since 2015.

"The onset of the Covid-19 pandemic in 2020 further delayed the industry recovery and created severe disruptions, including reductions in capital expenditure by oil majors and skilled manpower shortages," it said.

It added that these disruptions have extended into 2021 with the reimposition of Covid-19 restrictions to combat new infections.

Such disruptions to yard operations have affected the group's execution and completion of projects, along with deferrals of deliveries and payments by customers.

The proposal to raise $1.5 billion is expected to be completed in the third quarter of this year.

An earlier rights issue completed in September last year strengthened the group's financial position and allowed it to pursue a shift to renewable and clean energy, it added.

The proceeds were used to reduce leverage and debt servicing obligations, but prolonged disruptions caused by Covid-19 still created near-term challenges.

It said: "The board and management of Sembcorp Marine believe that the further recapitalisation via the rights issue is required to strengthen the group's balance sheet, address the temporary working capital depletion and replenish liquidity to meet the projected operational funding requirements through to end 2022."

This is also important as the outlook for energy transition is robust, while the outlook for oil exploration remains uncertain, it said.

The group has won several contracts in renewable and clean energy, such as wind farm projects.

It will be seeking shareholder approval for the rights issue at an extraordinary general meeting to be convened in August.

Temasek's wholly-owned subsidiary Startree Investments has given an irrevocable undertaking to vote in favour of the rights issue at the meeting.