Takeda breaks ground on first zero-emissions building in S'pore's pharmaceutical sector

SINGAPORE - Takeda Pharmaceutical broke ground on Wednesday (Sept 22) on a zero-emissions building, representing a US$14 million ($19 million) expansion of the world's top 10 drug maker's manufacturing site here in Woodlands.

The Japanese company said the net-zero carbon emissions building is a first-of-its-kind site in its own global network and within Singapore's pharmaceutical manufacturing and biotechnology industry.

Located next to Takeda's biologics manufacturing plant in JTC's Woodlands Wafer Fab Park, the new building is planned for occupancy by 2022. The park caters to the operating requirements of global semiconductor and biomedical firms.

The building follows standards set under the Singapore Building Construction Authority's (BCA) Green Mark certification scheme.

BCA's Green Mark scheme is an internationally recognised green building rating tool tailored for the tropical climate to evaluate a building's environmental impact and performance throughout its lifecycle, and is aligned with the United Nations' Sustainable Development Goals.

Minister of Trade and Industry Gan Kim Yong said in his opening remarks at the ceremoy that Singapore is committed to a low-carbon future, in line with its international climate action commitments.

"We need both large and small companies, as well as individuals, to do our part to achieve our sustainability goals. Takeda's zero carbon building is a positive step towards our ambitions, he said.

Earlier this year, the Government unveiled the Singapore Green Plan 2030, which charts out Singapore's path towards a more sustainable future. This includes greening 80 per cent of its buildings through smart and sustainable building solutions.

Mr Thomas Wozniewski, global manufacturing and supply officer, Takeda, said the initiative to build a zero emission site in Singapore demonstrates Takeda's commitment to deliver on its environmental goals.

"Takeda achieved carbon neutrality in 2020, now we are focused on our next step to become net zero by 2040," he said.

The new building, constructed with green concrete, will have 660 solar photo-voltaic panels to fully offset its energy consumption, CO2 sensors to regulate fresh air demand, a hybrid air-conditioning system with assistance of ceiling fans and thermal diffusers to optimise energy usage and improve air circulation and air flow to ensure user well-being.

The building will also utilise rainwater harvesting and will have electric vehicle- charging carpark lots.

In Singapore, Takeda employs 650 employees across all entities and businesses, which in addition to the Woodlands manufacturing site include its Asia-Pacific headquarters and Singapore branch office, Takeda Development Center Asia, and its regional hub office of the Growth & Emerging Markets Business Unit (GEM BU).

Mr Ricardo Marek, president of the GEM BU, said; "Singapore will continue to play an essential role in our objective to increase patient access to Takeda's life-changing treatments across the region, and to promote sustainable growth of our business and people, all while helping to play a role in safeguarding our planet."

Mr Cheong Wee Lee, director, Biomedical and Electronics Cluster, JTC, and Mr Jun Yamazaki, the Japanese Ambassador to Singapore, also spoke at the groundbreaking ceremony.