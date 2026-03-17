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SK Group chairman says chip wafer shortage to last until 2030, trying to stabilise memory prices

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SK Group chairman Chey Tae-won said SK Hynix's CEO may unveil plans to stabilise DRAM chip prices.

SK Group chairman Chey Tae-won said SK Hynix's CEO may unveil plans to stabilise DRAM chip prices.

PHOTO: BLOOMBERG

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SAN JOSE, California – South Korea’s SK Group chairman Chey Tae-won said on March 16 the global chip wafer shortage is likely to persist until 2030, as demand driven by artificial intelligence continues to outpace supply.

Speaking to reporters on the sidelines of Nvidia’s GTC Conference in San Jose, California, Mr Chey said that SK Hynix is reviewing a potential US ADR listing to broaden its global investor base, while its chief executive officer may unveil plans to stabilise DRAM chip prices and the group explores alternative energy sources.

SK Hynix, the main high-bandwidth memory (HBM) supplier to Nvidia, ranks No.1 in the HBM market with a 57 per cent share and holds a 32 per cent share of the global DRAM market, making it the second-largest player, according to Counterpoint.

“AI actually wants to have a lot of HBM, and once you make the HBM...we have to use a lot of wafers,” said Mr Chey, explaining the shortage of wafers.

“So we need some time to build up more wafers, at least four to five years. The current shortage could continue until 2030, so we expect more than a 20 per cent shortage of the wafers,” Mr Chey said.

He said that SK Hynix would try to come up with a strategy to stabilise DRAM prices.

“So I cannot just announce right here, but I guess that our CEO is going to announce a new plan for how to stabilise the price of the DRAM,” he said.

On a potential US ADR listing, Mr Chey said the move could help expand SK Hynix’s shareholder base beyond South Korea, increasing exposure to American and international investors and strengthening its global presence.

Mr Chey also said tensions in the Middle East had created a lot of difficulties due to higher energy prices, pushing the group to seek other available energy sources. REUTERS

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MDDI (P) 046/10/2025. Published by SPH Media Limited, Co. Regn. No.202120748H. Copyright © 2026 SPH Media Limited. All rights reserved.