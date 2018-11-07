SingPost to add Park N Parcel collection points to its new last-mile platform

SINGAPORE - SingPost on Wednesday (Nov 7) announced a strategic partnership with Park N Parcel, which will see the latter's collection points included within SingPost's integrated last-mile platform LaMP.

Park N Parcel's tie-up with SingPost follows LaMP's unveiling on Monday, and will see Park N Parcel's network of over 1,600 parkers - registered individuals and retail stores that collect parcels on behalf of their neighbours - included in LaMP.

SingPost said in a statement: "The technology-agnostic platform is able to mesh partner providers like Park N Parcel with SingPost assets, including POPStations, parcel lockers and brick-and-mortar collection points into a unified network, providing unparalleled control and flexibility for deliveries."

SingPost is also in advanced stages of discussions with several retail and logistics partners around the region to join LaMP.

This includes penultimate-stage talks with an Indonesian last-mile operator with 1,500 collection points across 58 cities, which the postal service operator expects to conclude by the end of November.

Alex Tan, SingPost group chief digital and technology officer, said: "SingPost is delighted to work with Park N Parcel on LaMP. This collaboration will be the first of many as we reach out across the region, and represents an important step in elevating industry standards as well as enhancing customer experience in the last-mile logistics landscape."

Said Erik Cheong, co-founder and chief marketing officer of Park N Parcel: "We are extremely excited to have the opportunity to work with local industry leaders such as SingPost as we continue to improve on our services. We seek to provide both buyers and sellers the peace of mind while keeping costs affordable so that the delivery process will become an afterthought in the online shopping experience."

SingPost shares were trading up $0.01 or 1 per cent to $1.01 as at 10.30am.